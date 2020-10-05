Manchester United are expected to be busy on deadline day with a number of apparent holes in their squad. With a deal for Jadon Sancho looking impossible now, a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is on the cards, if they can get it done in time. Manchester City are looking for striking reinforcements but it is likely to be all quiet at Anfield.

Arsenal are working hard to secure a new midfielder and with a mooted deal for Thomas Partey looking unlikely due to his asking price, Mikel Arteta's side have been pursuing Lyon's young star Houssem Aouar. Rivals Tottenham are also in the market with a centre-back top of their list and Inter's Milan Skriniar in their targets. However, at Chelsea it will be a case of which players are farmed out on loan.

LATEST DEADLINE DAY UPDATES:

08:30 - Smalling asks to leave

This seems an inevitable departure, though Manchester United might soon have to ask if they are in fact selling their best central defender, even if he isn't really very good.

08:20 - Will Rice go to Chelsea?

Short answer, no. Longer answer, West Ham are fundamentally a selling club with owners who appear to spend little time thinking through their strategy sensible, so who really knows? It might cost £50 million, perhaps more, to bring in a midfielder that Frank Lampard apparently wants to put in at central defence, but with Roman Abramovich's capricious nature it is unclear if he will find yet more cash to make this happen.

08:10 - The biggest stories to track

For Arsenal, they will be looking to bring in Houssem Aouar if they can strike a deal with a reluctant Lyon, who don't want to spend their Monday chasing for a replacement. Mesut Ozil seems likely to stay but perhaps he will get a faintly appealing offer from a club stuck with fading glamour and a desire for a transfer to make them look relevant.

For absolutely no reason, then, let's turn to Manchester Uinted. Apparently they have agreed deals with Edinson Cavani, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager, and Facundo Pellistri, Penarol's teenage winger who looks - at best - raw. Another man who could come through the door is Alex Telles from Porto, but the real person of interest will be an unnamed right-wing for them to flap about. Lucas Ocampo, Ousmane Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Douglas Costa (has he moved yet?) and Ivan Perisic could all be that chap. Or Jesse Lingard might get a new six-year player-manager deal from Ed Woodward after the Spurs debacle.

08:00 - Hello to last-minute panic

I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by transfer speculation, buyback clauses, sell-on fees, loans-to-buy arrangements, agents demands and the palpable lack of a competent left-back. And today is not going to help them. Instead we will have a febrile atmosphere of gossip, incompetence, desperation, cynical bargaining, and Nigel Reo-Coker joining Luton Town on a short-term deal.

We'll have every update throughout the day to keep you informed and hopped up.

