The transfer window shuts on Monday, February 1 and there are still plenty of deals that could be finalised before the clock strikes 11pm GMT for British clubs on Monday.

Below are the potential key transfers to look out for. Remember, you can follow the latest transfer news in our dedicated live blog that will be running throughout the day.

Christian Benteke - West Brom

The Crystal Palace striker has played more often than most expected for the south London club this season, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

However, following the arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz it looks as though the 30-year-old’s game-time is about get a lot more limited and West Brom are reportedly keen to sign him.

The Premier League strugglers may have just brought in Mbaye Diagne on loan from Galatasaray, and he impressed against Fulham off the bench on Saturday, but it seems Sam Allardyce wants another striker to help them in their fight for survival.

The sticking point is Benteke’s wages as he reportedly earns around £120,000 a week. It is likely the Belgium international would have to take a significant cut for the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker to switch clubs.

Serie A clubs Parma and Fiorentina are also said to be interested in acquiring the striker so it could be a tussle to the end.

Dele Alli - PSG

Inside Football’s Dean Jones told us Paris Saint-Germain are eager to get Dele Alli’s loan deal confirmed as they believe they might be able to convince him to stick around longer once he gets a taste of life at the club.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding the 24-year-old’s future and a reunion with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who he thrived under in his early years at Spurs, could be on the cards.

But Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho denied the claims last week, insisting he's "convinced" no players will leave before the transfer deadline.

However, Alli is barely featuring for Tottenham. There is a strong possibility of this move happening and it could be arguably the standout deal of the window.

In Eurosport’s vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Deji Odedina, Dotun Abijoh and Ben Snowball analysed the potential transfer. Have a watch 👇

Christian Eriksen – Multiple PL clubs

Leicester, Wolves and Tottenham have all been linked to the Danish midfielder who was reportedly unhappy at Inter with club chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying in December he was on the market.

However, the situation seem to have changed in recent weeks. The 28-year-old has enjoyed more game-time under head coach Antonio Conte recently and he scored a brilliant free-kick in the 97th minute of the Milan derby to knock AC Milan out of the Coppa Italia.

Marotta hinted on Saturday that he could stay at the club after all, telling broadcaster DAZN: "As Antonio Conte said, if there are some players who are unhappy and want to find other clubs, it's not right to withhold them.

"We do not have any of those situations. Therefore, this is the squad we will have at our disposal until the end of the season.”

Nevertheless, Premier League clubs are keen to bolster in the playmaking department this month so a deal may still happen. A return to his former club Tottenham would be surprising, but possible.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Leicester or West Brom

Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks set to depart Arsenal this window on loan with his minutes limited at the Gunners.

West Brom are the team who have been most linked with the 23-year-old, who has played just 11 times in the Premier League this season, for the majority of this window.

But the Athletic report Leicester are now keen on the versatile wingback and they may be tempted to include a £15m option to buy as part of their offer.

Southampton are also said to be looking at bringing in Maitland-Niles.

Maitland-Niles will be eager to secure a place in the England squad for the upcoming European championships. It looks almost certain he will go to another Premier League club on Deadline Day.

Mustafi, Long, Diop – Liverpool

Liverpool are desperate for a central defender with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured. As a result, the Merseyside club are looking for a short-term signing to come in and cover in central defence.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, who the north London club are reportedly trying to get rid of, is said to be being considered by the Premier League champions.

Mustafi, who joined Arsenal in August 2016 for a fee reportedly in excess of £35m, has played just nine times in all appearances for the Gunners this season.

The Germany international is in talks with Arsenal to have his contract, which expires this summer, terminated.

Jurgen Klopp has maintained champions Liverpool will be financially responsible in the transfer market, due to the economic situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but said the club is working tirelessly to find a defensive solution in the coming days.

"I'm not sure there's an £80 million centre back available at the moment," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "A player of this calibre, I'm not sure teams would sell them now.

“It’s the same situation as before, we work on this. If we don’t sleep, we work.

"Everything is long-term, usually. It's about solutions and that's what we are working on."

Liverpool are also reportedly looking at New York Red Bulls' 28-year-old central defender Aaron Long as well as West Ham’s Issa Diop.

Bertrand, Amavi, Van Aanholt – Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said he would like to bring in a backup left-back with Sead Kolasinac moving to Schalke this window and Ainsley Maitland-Niles set to leave the club. Any move would likely be a late one as the north London club will want to shift Maitland-Niles first.

The fullbacks linked are Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand, Marseille’s Jordan Amavi – formerly of Aston Villa – and Patrick Van Aanholt.

Ryan Bertrand is looking unlikely as he is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the Saints, while a move for Amavi would more likely be for the summer as that is when his contract in France expires.

Patrick Van Aanholt may well be a realistic option.

Arsenal are said to have had their interest in promising youngster Tyrick Mitchell turned down, but the 21-year-old is playing ahead of the Netherlands international. The latter may see a loan move to the Gunners as a way of getting his career back on track ahead of the Euros.

Dayot Upamecano – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in talks for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The German window deadline is 5pm GMT.

The 22-year-old French central defender is also wanted by Manchester United, and they could still make a move for him for £55 million this transfer window.

But Bayern have held talks with him in the last week and it seems as though they are going to win the race to his signature.

It could be wrapped up on deadline day, but it would make for quite the day should United go in for him at the very last minute.

