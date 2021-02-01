08:55 - Leicester want a mid in today

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is confident they can complete the signing of a midfielder before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Leicester, who dropped to fourth in the Premier League after Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Leeds United, are looking to bolster their squad following the departure of attacking midfielder Demarai Gray to Bayer Leverkusen.

Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) are out due to injury and Rodgers is looking to provide cover for Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Asked if he was confident a new recruit could arrive on deadline day, Rodgers told reporters: "Yes. It'll be good for the team, we have a gap there so the club will work hard at looking to get someone in.

Our idea is to get a midfield player. If we can do that, then great.

Media reports have linked Leicester with a move for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles or for Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah, who Rodgers worked with during his spell at Chelsea's academy.

"I know Nathaniel from my time working with him at Chelsea, but I know lots of players ... there are a number of players that we're looking at," Rodgers said.

08:45 - Gueye to Newcastle? Don't be silly!

L'Equipe has given more insight into Newcastle's interest in PSG's Idrissa Gueye.

The 31-year-old Senegal international did not wish to join the Magpies on loan and let the club know at the weekend.

He is under contract with PSG until June 2023. Gueye apparently did not want to rush into any big decision.

Gueye, who moved to Paris from Everton for £30m in 2019, was dropped to the bench by new boss Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday for PSG's 3-2 defeat to Lorient.

08:36 - Davies having medical

Sky Sports report that Preston defender Ben Davies is set to have his Liverpool medical this morning with the Merseyside club's pursuit of a centre back set to dominate the transfer agenda today.

The Premier League champions reportedly agreed a deal for the 25-year-old centre-back on Sunday for a fee of £500,000.

Davies has six months remaining on his existing contract.

Liverpool have also been linked to Marseille's 24-year-old's defender Duje Caleta-Car, but French outlet RMC Sport says the player went the airport ready to take off for Liverpool on Sunday night, via Manchester... when he learnt that there would be no deal.

Marseille reportedly pulled the plug on the deal because they were not confident they could find a replacement in time before today's deadline.

08:20 - It's all happening in Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin is set to leave Newcastle and join Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray today.

Gedson Fernandes, who is currently on loan at Tottenham but has made only two appearances this season, is also in negotiations with the club. Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks with parent club Benfica over signing the 22-year-old.

And ICYMI last night Cenk Tosun has returned to Besiktas on loan from Everton. The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in 49 appearances for the Merseyside club since his £27m arrival in 2018.

08:12 - Guaita stays on

The first news of the day is some contract news. Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a new contract until June 2023 with the option of another year.

“I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023," he said.

“My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy, Deano [goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely], all the coaches, and my teammates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace.”

08:10 - So here we go then.

It's deadline day. Will we see some juicy transfers? Let's hope so!

Christian Benteke, Dele Alli and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are just a few of the names who could be on the move today. Check it out 👇

08:00 - Liverpool to sign two defenders?

James will be here shortly to guide you through the morning and early afternoon but one big angle at the moment is Liverpool looking to try and address their defensive crisis. Preston defender Ben Davies is set to join for £2m today, as detailed by Paper Round, while another name could come through the door too. Dele obviously wants to sort that move to PSG, while a bunch of clubs are in the market for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who isn't a regular at Arsenal.

According to transfer oracle David Ornstein, Southampton and Leicester are the leading contenders...

07:45 - Welcome

It has been a rather quiet January transfer window, which, given the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, is hardly surprising. However, there are some interesting storylines that have yet to reach their conclusion. Dele Alli to PSG, Christian Eriksen back to Spurs as his replacement? James Kilpatrick, on transfer deadline day blog duties until 16:00 before handing over to Alex Netherton, ran the rule over any potential deals here.

