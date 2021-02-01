Premier League champions Liverpool have turned their attention to Schalke’s Ozan Kabak as they look to strengthen their defensive options in January.

Liverpool have seen Joe Gomez and Joel Matip join Virgil van Dijk on the treatment table and the club are expected to bring in new options on deadline day.

Preston North End’s Ben Davies is expected to join and the Reds were also initially linked to Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille.

However the French side are unable to get a replacement in so Liverpool are now pushing to bring Kabak in.

The 20-year-old was a target of the Reds in the summer and they will look to bring him in on an initial loan according to a report from Sky Sports.

The report adds the initial fee will be around £2.5 million with an option to buy in the summer. Schalke bought him in 2019 for around £13 million.

Like Marseille, Schalke will only let their player leave if they can get a replacement in.

Schalke reportedly know who they want to bring in but the transfer window in Germany shuts earlier than England, at 5pm, which increases the pressure on the deal.

'Transfer makes sense for Schalke' - View from Germany

Jonas Klinke from eurosport.de says: "For financial reasons a transfer would definitely make sense for Schalke because the club is in serious financial trouble and therefore needs every euro.

"But Schalke say that they only would let Kabak go if they’ll find a replacement before 5pm. That could be difficult.

"Even though Schalke have had a horrible season so far (bottom of the table, eight points, the worst defence in the league), Kabak is still seen as a big talent."

