With the transfer window almost about to "slam shut", who will be busy on deadline day? And where does each Premier League club need to strengthen?

After 11pm on Monday, October 5, international transfers will no longer be permitted, but with less than 24 hours to go of the summer transfer window, plenty of Premier League sides are short of what they need to enjoy a successful season.

Whether it is Robinho making waves in Manchester, or Mesut Ozil starting his tumultuous tenure with Arsenal, a deadline day saga can bring plenty of drama. But whose turn will it be this year? And which clubs will be most active? See our full team by team guide below:

Arsenal

Many an Arsenal fan has started to picture their team with Thomas Partey in it. Someone, somewhere, will already have an Arsenal shirt with Partey emblazoned on the back. Alas, a move still has not materialised, with that £45m release clause not yet met.

A big-money deadline day move for Partey is not out of the question, but it does seem that Houssem Aouar has slipped through Arsenal's grasps, as the Lyon midfielder said on Sunday night: “I wanted to continue the adventure with the club who raised me. ‘We must raise our heads because we have to do better.”

The deal most likely to happen is one which will not please plenty of Gunners. Chastised by even some of his own fans for being laboured in possession Arteta, who said he is “confident” of still getting deals done, reportedly sees Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as a steadying force in the middle of the park.

They may still look a little light in defence, with Samuel Umtiti one of the names mentioned as a possible central defensive acquisition, but such talk has quietened in the last week. Players will have to be shipped out to ensure the funds are there, with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi looking most likely to depart.

Deal most likely to happen: Jorginho

Aston Villa

It seems somewhat foolish to suggest a team that has just scored seven goals against the reigning champions need to bring in a striker, but beneath hat-trick hero against Liverpool Ollie Watkins there are threadbare options at Villa.

Last season, Villa struggled because they had such a paucity of forward options, but with several strikers having left in the summer, and just two brought in – Watkins and Bertrand Traore – Villa are in the same position.

Aston Villa do appear to be on the verge of ending the transfer saga around Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica, according to reports in Germany.

Another option, further back, is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who Villa believe they can bring in on loan from Chelsea. With John McGinn back, Villa are not necessarily short in the central midfield position, but if a player of Loftus-Cheek’s ability becomes available you go get him.

Deal most likely to happen: Milot Rashica

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton seem pretty well stocked, having started the season well, but they too remain a little light on the striker front.

There have been tentative links to a host of names, with Brighton reportedly in the running for Rhian Brewster before Sheffield United pounced, but Stuttgart’s Nicolas Gonzalez seems the most likely new arrival, with him, bizarrely, pictured in current Seagull midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s living room in Brighton last month.

Keeping hold of Tariq Lamptey is imperative, with Bayern Munich circling with intent.

Deal most likely to happen: Nicolas Gonzalez

Burnley

Someone. Anyone. If you have a kit and boots you can get a game at Burnley at the moment, such is the thinness of their squad.

Sean Dyche has been getting more and more exasperated with chairman Mike Garlick as the summer has worn on, with Dale Stephens’ £1m signing the only ‘major’ incoming at the club this transfer window, which, when you look at the size of Burnley’s squad, is quite astounding.

Dyche has done a remarkable job with the most limited of resources, but one man can only do so much. Burnley, quite simply need reinforcements in every position. It is just a matter of who they can get over the line.

Liverpool reportedly knocked back a £12m bid for Harry Wilson last week, but the Clarets could return with a fresh one, while Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland looks another potential option. But, literally, anyone will do.

Deal most likely to happen: Harry Wilson

Chelsea

Is there any more left? Surely even the petty cash tin has been raided given how much Chelsea have already spent this summer, but are they well stocked? In short: up front yes, and some, but there are still deficiencies at the back.

They have left it too late to identify central defensive reinforcements, given how starry-eyed the Blues hierarchy got when bringing in the best strike talent Germany had to offer.

But do not rule out one, late push for long-term target Declan Rice, who could provide additional cover in front of the back four.

Expect more out than in an Chelsea, with a host of names expected to leave. Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out and is open to leaving the club on loan, Tiemoue Bakayoko has also arrived in Napoli ahead of completing a season-long loan move, while others surplus to requirements such as Emerson and Kepa Arrizabalaga could depart.

Deal most likely to happen: Declan Rice

Crystal Palace

All quiet on the western Croydon front. Palace have started the season well, and look pretty well set.

Another striker would be useful, given Christian Beneteke still appears to have a aversion to goals, with a move for Brentford superstar Said Benrahma not out of the question, despite Roy Hodgson suggesting a deal is far from his mind.

Keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha will represent their biggest triumph.

Deal most likely to happen: Said Benrahma

Everton

It has been a great window, and a great season so far for table-toppers Everton, but there is still some work to be done to make them the finished article.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to increase his options in defence following injuries to Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite, with reports in various media outlets that they have agreed a £25m fee with Norwich for defender Ben Godfrey. Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona is another name that has been mentioned.

There could be more outgoings after Moise Kean joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan, with Tom Davies another who could leave on loan.

Deal most likely to happen: Ben Godfrey

Fulham

If the chairman takes to Twitter to apologise for a performance, calls out the current defenders, and promises signings, you know things are bad.

Zero points from their opening Premier League games, with a defence that looks like it will concede on every attack it faces, defenders are a must, as is someone who can put the ball in the net down the other end who is not a madman from Serbia.

Reports in some newspapers suggest William Saliba from Arsenal could join on loan, with some also stating Fulham have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven defender Timo Baumgartl. Out-of-favour Wolves centre-back Ryan Bennett is another linked with a move to the capital.

Deal most likely to happen: Timo Baumgarttl

Leeds United

It looked as though Leeds were about to complete their transfer business with enviable capture of Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich, but the midfielder failed a medical and the move collapsed.

Leeds remain in the market for attacking midfielder, with Leeds director of football Victor Orta reportedly pushing through a deal for Brazilian winger Raphinha.

According to reports, Leeds have already made an official bid for the 23-year-old, who joined Rennes for around £18m a year ago. He would add the finishing touches to a fine window for the Premier League newboys

Deal most likely to happen: Raphinha

Leicester City

Even with their disappointing defeat to West Ham ended their 100 per cent start to the season, Leicester’s business looks to be done and dusted.

They have been looking for a Harry Maguire replacement for a while now, but in Wesley Fofana, signed for £30m last week, they think they have found him. Manager Brendan Rodgers is expecting a very quiet deadline day.

“I don’t think so (there will be more signings),” said Rodgers after the loss to the Hammers.

We’d like to have brought in a couple of more players, but the availability of the players we want and the affordability is not there at this moment.

Deal most likely to happen: None

Liverpool

Everyone involved at Liverpool will still be locked in their bedrooms, chair against the door handle, trying to forget the nightmare at Villa Park on Sunday not even thinking about doing any transfer business.

The mess that was their backline could perhaps do with one central defender to add competition to the current crop, but it is too late for Liverpool to identify someone to bring in.

The only name mentioned is Ozan Kabak from Schalke, with the 20-year-old a possible last-minute signing.

Deal most likely to happen: Ozan Kabak

Manchester City

Money, even amid a global pandemic, remains no obstacle for City. They have spent £140m already this window, but Pep Guardiola still feels like he is a little light, especially in the full-back position.

Much will depend on whether they can shift Oleksandr Zinchenko, but competition for Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo would allow Guardiola to sleep easier at night.

David Alaba, who is yet to sign a new deal at Bayern, is a long-term target, as is Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico. Either could make a late move to Manchester.

They are light in the striker department, and do not currently have a fit one in the senior squad, but that seemingly is not of great concern to Guardiola.

Deal most likely to happen: Nicolas Tagliafico

Manchester United

What a mess. Again. The United hierarchy just do not seem to learn their lessons, as again, late in the window, they are scraping around to add much-needed reinforcements.

Some good news is that, after much haggling, a fee for Alex Telles has been agreed with Porto, with the Brazilian brought in to provide some vital competition for out-of-sorts full-back duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

The Jadon Sancho saga does not look like it will have a happy ending [For Man Utd at least...], with the player that United fans have been craving for so long set to stay at Dortmund for at least another year.

Instead, United look set to sign a 33-year-old striker on a free in Edinson Cavani instead. The club hope he has a similar effect on the young players at the club that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had, but there is equal worry among fans that Cavani will just be another big-name flop, a la Radamel Falcao.

Ousmane Dembele could also join on loan, but even though their defence looks as vulnerable as it has for many, many years, a central defensive addition, unless a miracle occurs, looks set to evade them. Shifting more of the deadwood should also be a priority.

Deal most likely to happen: Edinson Cavani

Newcastle

The Magpies have enjoyed a decent start to the season, and looked to have concluded their summer business, having added some real quality to the squad.

They do remain a little light in the striker department, with a sensational move for Napoli hitman Arkadiusz Milik mentioned in the past, but any deal is unlikely to happen at this late stage.

Christian Atsu is one player who could leave the club on Monday, with two clubs reportedly interested.

Deal most likely to be done: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United could be one of the busier clubs on deadline day, if the Blades can find the funds.

Rhian Brewster has already been brought in, but Chris Wilder now had turned his attentions to further back in the side.

The Blades are said to be leading the race again for Terence Kongolo, as Wilder looks to bring in a replacement for Jack O’Connell, something the Blades boss confirmed following defeat to Arsenal.

I have spoken with Leigh Bromby at Huddersfield about him. He's not figuring in what's happening at Huddersfield. We have made an enquiry about several players.

Sampdoria defender Omar Colley is another reportedly on the Blades’ radar.

Deal most likely to happen: Terence Kongolo

Southampton

Money seems to be tight on the south coast, with Saints one of the quieter sides in the transfer market, but there’s still time for deals to be done.

It is bargains and loans that seem to be the order of the day, after Saints announced the capture of Ibrahima Diallo on Sunday, with Sky Sports reporting they have enquired about the loan signing of Brandon Williams from Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is a player who could be available on the cheap.

Deal most likely to happen: Marko Grujic

Tottenham

What a difference a few signings can make. All is well again at Spurs, who will still be on a high from their 6-1 demolition of Manchester United on Sunday.

No further incomings are expected at Spurs having been one of the more active teams in the transfer market this summer.

Deal most likely to be done: None

West Brom

Reinforcements are needed, quite frankly, all over the pitch, given the Baggies’ start to the season.

It looks like loan deals are best bet for Slaven Bilic. Talks have been held with Leicester over Islam Slimani, while reports in France suggest the Baggies have agreed a loan-to-buy deal for Metz centre-forward Habib Diallo.

Karlan Grant from Huddersfield is another option. West Brom are eager to get their business done quickly, while Huddersfield will want a high earner like Grant off their books as soon as possible.

Deal most likely to be done: Karlan Grant

West Ham

It turns out David Moyes can be quite productive when working from home, unlike many of us at the moment. Now, it remains to be seen if Moyes can get deals over the line from his armchair in quarantine.

Despite recent good form, defence and attack are areas West Ham will be looking to strengthen on Monday, with the Guardian reporting that the Hammers are lining up a last minute swoop for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, while according to the Daily Mirror Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is the man to plug a gap. Another bid for James Tarkowski is not out of the question.

Up front, they need support for Michail Antonio, with Sebastian Haller not living up to the billing. Benrahma is one who could tempt the Hammers into a late big money move.

Deal most likely to be done: Callum Chambers

Wolves

Wolves have not enjoyed the best of starts to the season, but they have got their transfer business done early, and look very unlikely to do any further deals on deadline day.

Deal most likely to be done: None

