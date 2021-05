Football

Transfer news - 10 players on the market as Real Madrid plan huge summer fire sale - Euro Papers

In today's Euro Papers we look at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen to sign some high-profile players this summer but in order to do so they will have to make sales. According to a report in Spain as many as ten Real players are going to be put on the market and made available for sale this summer.

00:01:54, 39 minutes ago