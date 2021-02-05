Chelsea are reportedly interested in hijacking moves for Jadon Sancho and David Alaba.

Both Bundesliga players have been linked with moves away, specifically to Manchester United and Real Madrid, but new reports suggest that Chelsea will try to get involved.

transfers Odegaard eyeing Arsenal stay, Aarons on Spurs radar - Transfer Notebook 8 HOURS AGO

German-based outlet Sport1 say that Dortmund are currently weighing up which of Sancho and his team-mate Erling Haaland they will sell in the summer as they don’t want to lose both.

The report says they may choose to cash in on Sancho and wait until Haaland’s release clause of €75 million kicks in during the summer of 2022.

.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammate Erling Haaland after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group F stage match between Borussia Dortmund and Zenit St. Petersburg. Image credit: Getty Images

United, who reportedly pushed hard to sign Sancho last summer, are expected to be heavily involved again.

However the only other club that Sport1 mention in their report are Chelsea.

Like Sancho, Bayern Munich’s Alaba is expected to leave in the summer, with the Austrian’s contract set to expire and with no renewal in sight.

Alaba has been heavily linked to Spanish champions Real and the Guardian report that whilst they remain favourites Chelsea are expected to get involved.

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on bringing in a new central defender and the club have also been linked to two other Bundesliga players; Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig and Alaba’s Bayern team-mate Niklas Sule.

Our view – Great signings but are they needed?

It’s hardly a surprise that with a former Bundesliga manager Chelsea are being linked to more players from the German top division, particularly when you also consider the signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Sancho is one of the best wide forwards in the world and would seem perfect as one of the two behind the striker in Tuchel’s 3-4-3 system but there are already plenty of options there such as Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Havertz and Werner. Someone would have to leave to make space.

Obviously Sancho and Tuchel’s relationship from the latter’s time at Dortmund shouldn’t be discounted.

Alaba seems more logical, particularly given his versatility, which Tuchel would love. He would seem perfect as the left-sided, or even central, defender in the back three. He could also fill in at defensive or central midfield.

However it does raise questions over Ben Chilwell’s future if Alaba were to arrive with Marcos Alonso enjoying a revival at left wing-back since being brought in from the cold.

Premier League There’s always the League Cup and 'togetherness', Spurs fans – The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO