AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman joins the clubs on a reported two-year deal and has been given the number nine jersey by Milan.

Giroud flew to Milan on Friday morning to complete his medical and has now penned a contract with the Serie A side.

The fee is believed to be around £1 million with a further £1 million in appearance-related bonuses.

Giroud’s exit from Chelsea calls time on a nine-year spell in the Premier League after the frontman spent six years at Arsenal before joining the Blues in 2018.

The 34-year-old was a surprise hit at Chelsea, scoring 39 goals in 119 appearances in his time at Stamford Bridge and winning three major trophies including the Champions League last May.

Giroud took to social media to bid farewell to Chelsea ahead of the move.

"To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," he wrote.

"I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent."

Giroud is the second Chelsea player Milan have snared this summer after agreeing a deal for Fikayo Tomori.

Milan activated a £25m option to buy the centre-back after a six-month loan spell.

Giroud and Tomori might not be the last Blues players Milan sign this summer as the Serie A giants are also interested in Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

