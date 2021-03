Football

Transfer news - Alexandre Lacazette out, new striker in as Arsenal identify 'upgrade' - Euro Papers

Transfer news - Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly be heading out with a new striker arriving at the Emirates Stadium this summer as Arsenal identify an 'upgrade' in attack. The reports in Italy claim that the Gunners believe Andre Silva will be the perfect replacement for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

