10:00 - Raiola denies Haaland move to Barca

Mino Raiola has denied that there is an agreement with Barcelona for Erling Haaland to join the club if Emili Rousaud wins the election to become president of the club.

transfers Chelsea challenge United for Sancho - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO

The candidate’s advisor, Josep Maria Minguella claimed that a deal was already done.

However, the Mirror reports Raiola as saying: "I have never spoken of Haaland with any candidate and I will not. When a new president is elected, they can call me."

Barcelona candidates often promise various players in the hope of securing the votes of the electorate, and only sometimes do those promises come to fruition, but is there truth here?

This all runs counter to what many of the European papers were reporting yesterday, as we outlined in Euro Papers, which you can watch below.

Barca presidential candidate promises Haaland, hypes Mbappe move - Euro Papers

Good morning and welcome to our 2021 transfer live!

It is time for the January transfer window to consume our every thought, and you can get all the latest news, rumours and updates with us right here.

transfers Barca presidential candidate promises Haaland, hypes Mbappe move - Euro Papers 21 HOURS AGO