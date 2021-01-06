10:35 - West Brom weigh up Carroll move

Sam Allardyce hopes to use the January transfer window to reshape his West Brom squad and Newcastle United forward Andy Carroll is on his radar.

The Daily Mail reports Allardyce is keen to sign a new striker this month and in typical 'Big Sam' fashion he has his sights set on the tallest forward in the North East. Someone he can hit with long balls.

West Brom have found the back of the net just 11 times in the Premier League this season and are counting on a player who scored his first Newcastle United goal in 10 years just last week to change their fortunes. Bold.

10:00 - Atleti to launch bid to sign Dembele

Atletico Madrid are preparing to make a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele with the Spanish club keen to find a replacement for Diego Costa.

Dembele has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, but the Spanish capital might now be his most likely destination as Atleti enter the January transfer market.

Foot Mercato claims Dembele is Atletico Madrid's number one target this month having allowed Costa to leave the club as a free agent last week and have already made contact with Lyon regarding a transfer.

09:40 - Ozil agrees to join Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil has reportedly agreed to join Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half-year contract, bringing to an end his exile from the first team at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

The German playmaker has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with reports on Monday claiming DC United were in talks with the player over a potential move to MLS.

Now, though, Turkish outlet Sabah Spor reports Ozil has agreed to sign for Fenerbahce instead, putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him in Istanbul until the summer of 2024.

This news comes after Ozil posted an image to his social media accounts declaring his affection for Istanbul. The player has strong roots in Turkey.

09:20 - More Ramos contract drama

The big story in Spanish football at the moment concerns Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid with the veteran defender out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Marca reports Ramos turned down a contract offer from the club on Saturday, before the match against Celta Vigo, and that no further diary date has been made for further discussions.

The relationship between Ramos and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has broken down with the club only willing to offer the player a one-year extension when he wants two years.

09:00 - Ozil 'in talks' with surprise MLS team

Mesut Ozil is in talks with DC United, according to Football.London. The out-of-favour midfielder looks set to finally leave Arsenal this month, having been excluded from the squad to start the season.

The reports of Ozil leaving for DC note that he has been offered an "attractive" package that includes the ability to expand his personal brand in the US. Frankly, who doesn't want to do that?

It follows the news we flagged up to you last evening that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are looking to offload Ozil “as soon as possible”.

The Germany World Cup winner, who reportedly earns £350k a week, hasn’t featured for Mikel Arteta’s side all season, and he isn’t in their Premier League squad.

Romano also reports Genoa have enquired about defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Liverpool 'contact Alaba'

Catching you up with another big story, David Alaba is out of contract at the end of the season and Liverpool are among the clubs to have contacted the Bayern Munich defender about a summer move.

Italian football journalist Romano reports five clubs have made their interest known to Alaba who had the offer of a contract extension withdrawn by Bayern Munich late last year.

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the pursuit to sign the 28-year-old. Talks have already taken place between the two parties, but Alaba has other options in the Premier League, including Liverpool.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked with Alaba, but the Austrian international is believed to consider playing for Real Madrid a dream.

