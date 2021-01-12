09:20 - Tomori to AC Milan?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting Fikayo Tomori could be on his way to AC Milan this transfer window should they fail in their pursuit of Strasbourg's 20-year-old defender Mohamed Simakan.

The 23-year-old has played just four times for Chelsea this season and he would reportedly welcome the move to Italy with Milan considering a loan move for the promising talent.

Speaking after Chelsea's FA Cup third round win over Morecambe on Sunday, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said: "The situation with Fikayo is open about the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else.

"So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today."

09:05 - Slimani to have medical, Dembele heading to Atleti

Lyon are really close to an agreement with Leicester for striker Islam Slimani.

The Algeria international and Lyon have agreed on a six-month deal with an option to extend the contract at the end of the season.

Many French (Telefoot, L’Equipe) and foreign sources (Di Marzio) believe the transfer could be official very soon.

He will come in as a replacement for Moussa Dembélé, who looks set to be heading to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

08:45 - Mbappe out, Messi and Aguero in at PSG?

PSG could be preparing to make very significant changes to their superstar personnel, according to a report in AS.

New boss Mauricio Pochettino apparently wants to sign both Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi to form a stunning Argentine strike force in Paris.

That would likely mean that the knock-on effect would be Kylian Mbappe departing the club, which would be music to Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane's ears over at Real Madrid.

AS reports that behind these striking moves is the backdrop of PSG 'presenting losses of more than 100 million euros'. Which doesn't really explain trying to sign Messi, but hey.

08:30 - Welcome!

We hope you all enjoyed a very pleasant weekend. Now, enough with the pleasantries and on to the football transfer talk...

