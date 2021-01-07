08:25 - Adios Leo?

Lionel Messi really does look set to leave Barcelona in the summer after presidential candidate Agusti Benedito made the worst manifesto pledge in years by saying the superstar is "most likely" to leave the Catalan club in the summer.

The Telegraph claim Manchester City are growing in confidence in their pursuit and believe they would be "at the front of the queue" to secure the Argentine's signature. But then there's also PSG, and new boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has refused to rule out a move by saying "any big player is welcome". Which we guess includes Mr Messi.

08:20 - Good morning!

Welcome back to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the January transfer window.

Want an early fix? Look no further than this morning's Paper Round which centres on Lionel Messi's probable exit from Barcelona. More on that in just a mo...

