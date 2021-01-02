10:30 - Alaba to Real Madrid gets real

The future of David Alaba has been the subject of much speculation of late, but there might finally be some concrete news on the horizon.

Marca reports Real Madrid have made a firm contract offer to the Austrian defender amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

It's believed Real Madrid's efforts to sign Alaba, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the 2020/21 season, will accelerate in the coming days. The contract on the table is a four-year deal worth €10m.

Fabrizio Romano claims Alaba's dream move is to the Spanish capital, but he still has a number of options in front of him.

10:15 - Another option for Eriksen

As already mentioned, a move to Paris Saint-Germain could be an option for Eriksen, but there may be another escape route open to him.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Valencia are interested in signing Eriksen in the January transfer window in what would most likely be a short-term loan agreement until the end of the season.

Inter would almost certainly have to take on the majority of Eriksen's wages with Valencia currently in a bad way, financially.

The Spanish club was forced to sell off most of their best players over the summer window, with Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo all departing the Mestalla.

Javi Gracia's side are currently facing a fight against relegation in La Liga. Eriksen would boost their chances of survival, but there are more feasible options for the Dane this month.

09:50 - Poch to raid Spurs?

Mauricio Pochettino arrived in the French capital yesterday ahead of his expected appointment as Paris Saint-Germain's new manager and the Argentine is already been linked with a raid on his former club.

Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are two players linked with a move to the Parc des Princes (as per AS), with the former currently out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, Dele has struggled to make a good impression on Jose Mourinho this season and therefore could find the prospect of a fresh start under Pochettino, who got the best out of him in North London, appealing.

Eriksen is another player whose career has taken a nose dive recently. The Dane is way down the pecking order at Inter, but Pochettino might fancy his chances of restoring Eriksen as one of Europe's best playmakers.

09:25 - United still confident on Sancho

It was the saga of the summer that amounted to very little in the end, but we might not have heard the last of the speculation linking Manchester United with a move for Jadon Sancho.

the Old Trafford club now believes their strategy in refusing to pay Borussia Dortmund's hefty asking price of £107m for the England winger during the summer will pay off.

United think they will be able to sign Sancho for much less next summer. The 20-year-old's form has dipped significantly this season and so Dortmund may accept less than £100m for the player at the end of the campaign.

It's reported Manchester United aren't concerned by this dip in form and still see Sancho as a key part of their long-term future. The Red Devils might not be the only team interested in the Englishman, though.

Last night West Ham stunned Everton at Goodison Park whilst Manchester United held off a plucky Aston Villa team to go joint-top of the Premier League.

Make sure you catch up with all the latest gossip courtesy of today's Paper Round which features a possible move abroad for Wilfried Zaha and Arsenal's quest for a creative midfielder.

