It was the saga of the summer that amounted to very little in the end, but now Manchester United have reportedly turned their focus away from Jadon Sancho and are insted more interested in one of his Borussia Dortmund teammates.

The Mirror claims the Old Trafford club believe they "dodged a bullet" by not breaking the bank to sign Sancho and would now prefer to sign Erling Haaland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted the Norwegian striker signed a year ago before he ultimately decided to join Dortmund and Manchester United could return for the player with another offer.

Meanwhile, Sancho's form has been poor this season with Dortmund chief Michael Zorc convinced the England international has been distracted by the transfer talk.

Both players would improve Manchester United's squad. The short-term signing of Edinson Cavani has given Solskjaer some real firepower in the attacking third, but their right wing is still something of a wasteland. Sancho would help address this.

