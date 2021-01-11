09:10 - Real Betis look to Arsenal's Sokratis

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is widely expected to be on his way out of Arsenal this month and Real Betis are the latest club reportedly interested in signing the Greek defender.

Italian football journalist Gianluca di Marzio (via Mundo Deportivo) claims the Spanish club see the 32-year-old as an option this month, with the Gunners keen to get him off their wage bill this month.

Sokratis would be reunited with Marc Bartra, who he played alongside at Borussia Dortmund, at the Benito Villamarin. Betis are a team with a lot of potential and with a lot of quality and someone like the Greek could help give them some experience.

08:45 - Napoli want Tierney

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has become a long-term target for Serie A side Napoli after the Italians missed out on the former Celtic star before his move to north London back in 2019.

The Telegraph report that the 23-year-old will be on Napoli's transfer shortlist in future transfer windows as the club look to strengthen at left-back.

Gennaro Gattuso's side apparently accept that signing Tierney at the moment is unlikely, and have identified Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri as a short-term alternative for the Scotland international. Napoli are looking at a six-month loan for the Emerson, who is currently second-choice to Ben Chilwell at Chelsea.

