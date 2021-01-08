08:45 - Aguero to PSG

Thought Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero would be lining up in the same team next season? So did we.

But what if that club wasn't Manchester City. Yep, PSG are the second team in the frame for the Barcelona wizard, and reports late last night (from the reliable mouth of an agent...) suggest Aguero is also high on their shopping list, while Messi continues to be linked with a move to the French capital.

Imagine a Neymar-Aguero-Messi attack. What about Kylian Mbappe? Oh come on, we all know he's a goner...

An actual deal!

Manchester United may cop a lot of flak but they deserve nothing but praise (for 24 hours, don’t go overboard) after spicing up the transfer window yesterday. Will Amad Diallo prove a success at Old Trafford? Frankly, it doesn’t matter. We just needed something to restore our faith in the transfer window, reminding us that even at its quietest, we can still be sucked in and dream. On with today’s show!

