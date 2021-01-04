09:45 - Pochettino set for Alli reunion at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are set to return to Tottenham Hotspur with an offer for Dele Alli in January.

The Mirror reveal that the newly-appointed PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino "will be allowed to shake up his squad" and a reunion with the England international is on the cards. The Parisian club made three offers for Alli back in the summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was not willing to allow the attacking midfielder to leave north London.

Tottenham are still maintaining that Alli will not be allowed to leave the club in the winter window - despite his lack of appearances so far this campaign.

Paper Round's view: Dele Alli needs to be playing first-team football. It's clear that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho doesn't fancy him. The Portuguese manager labelled the England international as "lazy" in the infamous All or Nothing Amazon documentary and he has only given the star one Premier League start this season.

Alli was hooked at half-time in Tottenham's opener against Everton and has only played 29 minutes of top-flight football since. The 24-year-old's appearances have been limited in this campaign and a January transfer, whether loan or permanent, now looks likely. Pochettino got the best out of Alli at Spurs and could resurrect his career at PSG.

09:30 - PSG 'in Kean negotiations'

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Moise Kean from Everton on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports.

Kean has scored nine goals in 16 appearances since moving to the French champions on loan last summer and now it is being reported Mauricio Pochettino wants to turn his loan into a permanent transfer this window.

Last month he told reporters: "I have the opportunity to learn a lot from them [star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar].

"They are two of the greatest players in the world. I am very happy to play with them. I learn a lot from these leaders."

09:15 - Saliba heading back to Ligue 1

Arsenal defender William Saliba is heading to Nice on loan, according to reports.

The highly-rated France U21 international arrived at the Emirates for £27m from Saint-Etienne last summer, but he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

First reported by Nice-Matin, Saliba is having his medical today before signing the deal. He is expected to be a first-team regular at the Ligue 1 club while Dante recovers from injury.

09:05 - Diallo heading to Man Utd

Amad Diallo has flown to Rome to complete the final paperwork before heading to Manchester United to complete his £37m transfer from Atalanta.

A deal was agreed for the 18-year-old Ivorian in the previous window but was subject to a work permit. Fast forward to this window and he is now set to join up with his new teammates.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expected Diallo to report to training "very soon" a few days ago.

09:00 - Pirlo admits Juventus want Giroud

Good morning everyone and we start with the unexpected news that Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he is keen on signing Olivier Giroud from Juventus. Giroud has eight goals in his last seven matches but still can't win a regular spot under Frank Lampard, and Pirlo seems him as a potential foil for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked about interest in Giroud, he told DAZN yesterday: "He'd be handy! The window opens tomorrow, we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."

