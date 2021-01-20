09:40 - Ings to return to Liverpool?

Danny Ings has turned down the chance to start talks over extending his contract at Southampton as he wants a return to Champions League football, the Daily Telegraph report.

The England striker played for Liverpool prior to his move to St Mary's, but his time at Anfield was blighted by injuries. However, he has since established himself as one of the Premier League's top forwards and his old club, Man City and Man United are all monitoring his situation.

Liverpool, goalless in three, have struggled up top this season as they sit fourth after 18 games in their title defence, four points behind top team Leicester City, albeit with a game in hand.

09:20 - Odegaard wants loan move from Real Madrid, Lucas Torreira to Valencia?

With less than two weeks until the transfer window closes, the gossip is gathering pace. This morning's newspapers claim that Martin Odegaard has told Real Madrid he wants to get some playing time away from the club on loan, that Valencia are hoping to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal and that Manchester United are interested in a talented Argentine defender.

09:00 - Good morning!

And what a start to the morning. Enis Koylu will be here imminently but ahead of that here is a transfer story for the ages: Barcelona and PSG are considering a blockbuster deal involving Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, that is according to Sport, who say that the French club are lining up Messi as a replacement for Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“I don't know if it is possible or not to sign Leo , any statement on my part can be misinterpreted. I have a lot of respect for the players on my team and for those of the other clubs,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was diplomatic regarding a possible move according to 'El Larguero' on Cadena SER.

