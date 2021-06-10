08:45 – Good morning
Good morning and welcome to another day of transfer chat. Graham Ruthven will be here at 09:00 to act as a guiding hand through the myriad of rumour and counter-rumour.
However, ahead of his arrival, let’s begin with what would have been a mega-rumour 15 years ago but now represents the demise of Barcelona: the Spanish club are looking to sign Gianluigi Buffon.
Football
Germany keeper Ter Stegen to miss Euros with knee problem
That is according to Don Balon, who state that the club are interested in bringing in the 43-year-old as cover for Marc-Andre ter Stegen – with the German set to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery.
- Premier League clubs battle over England new boy White - Paper Round
- Spurs open talks with former Roma coach Fonseca - reports
- Chelsea match PSG offer for Inter wing back Hakimi - reports
Transfers
Manchester United target £77m Sancho and five more - Paper Round
Serie A
Ronaldo and Buffon star as Juventus beat Sassuolo