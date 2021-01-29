10:00 - Pochettino selling PSG to Ramos

Some interesting quotes have emerged from an exclusive interview Marca have done with Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Sergio Ramos with the 34-year-old yet to agree a new contract with the La Liga champions.

The Spain international's current deal expires this summer and talks with Real have reached a stalemate.

Pochettino says Ramos would be welcomed at PSG as the Ligue 1 club continue to pursue the Madrid icon.

"After one month [at PSG] I am finding players with great leadership," he said. "The great [players] are able to play and coexist in different projects and cultures, but I am very respectful.

"PSG's strategy has been the same for years, ever since we signed Ronaldinho: to look at market opportunities and bring in those who can improve what we have. We will see in the coming months.

Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest [clubs] in the world.

09:45 - Juve sign Genoa midfielder

Juventus have signed Genoa midfielder Nicolò Rovella for €18m, with the player to remain at his current club on loan until June 2022, the Serie A champions said on Friday.

Juve are sending midfielder Manolo Portanova (€10m) and forward Elia Petrelli (€8m) in the other direction on permanent deals.

The Serie A club are fourth on 36 points and travel to face 10th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday.

09:35 - West Ham confirm permanent Benrahma

West Ham United have completed the permanent signing of on-loan playmaker Said Benrahma which has made room for the arrival of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan.

Benrahma joined the Hammers on a loan deal last summer with an arrangement to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £21.75 million following a £4.25 million payment for the loan of the Brentford player.

The 25-year-old midfielder is understood to have converted his move ahead of time from on-loan to permanent in order to free up a domestic loan space in West Ham’s squad. Teams in the Premier League are restricted to two loans from English sides at any one time.

09:30 - Klopp open to signing a defender

Following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Tottenham on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool may have to bring in defensive reinforcements before the window shuts.

Joel Matip, who came in to replace stand-in central defender Fabinho last night, was forced to leave the pitch with a muscle injury.

Klopp said: “We thought the whole time it’s about doing the right thing. I am not picky.

We need to find the right player, we have players, not a lot in the defensive line, it is incredible what is happening there, really incredible.

09:10 - ARTETA KEEN TO HOLD ONTO ODEGAARD

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club are hoping that Martin Odegaard will stay in north London beyond the end of this season.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid until the summer, but the Times reveal that Arsenal will explore the possibility of extending Odegaard's stay.

Arteta admits that the Denmark international could remain at the Emirates stadium beyond the current campaign if he adapts well and if Madrid agree. Odegaard was initially supposed to be on loan at Real Sociedad for this season, but returned to the Spanish capital after Real Madrid ended his stay at Sociedad a year early.

Paper Round's view: This will be music to Arsenal supporters' ears. There is already a buzz around the club over the signing of the creative midfielder, but there was some disappointment over the length of his deal and a lack of a buy-out clause. If the 22-year-old hits the ground running in the Premier League, Arsenal will be desperate to hang onto him for another year. Arsenal extended Dani Ceballos' loan spell from the Spanish champions by an extra year, so there's no reason why they couldn't try and do the same with Odegaard. It just depends on whether Real Madrid want him back. If Zinedine Zidane is sacked by the summer, it could open the door for a fresh start in Spain for Odegaard.

Chelsea preparing double Bundesliga swoop

Good morning and welcome to another day of transfer chat.

First up, Sky are reporting that Chelsea are ready to rival Real Madrid for David Alaba and Erling Haaland. The Blues are – given their ownership model – fairly liquid and believe that they can use this to their advantage in the summer when they plan to sign both players. Alaba was expected to join Real on a free transfer in the summer but Chelsea believe that they can offer a more lucrative package while Haaland’s contract at Dortmund runs to 2024.

