09:30 - Conte insists Eriksen won't leave Inter

Christian Eriksen won't be on the move this month according to Inter boss Antonio Conte who insists the Danish playmaker will be staying put.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been the subject of speculation for weeks and was even linked with a return to the North London club on loan, but now looks set to remain in Serie A.

"For a month now I’ve been saying the same thing: this is the Inter squad," Conte said after Inter's win over AC Milan on Tuesday night, in which Eriksen scored the winner. "Nobody will arrive, nobody will leave. I keep saying it and nobody seems to believe me.

"We are working with Eriksen on a tactical level to find an alternative for [Marcelo] Brozovic, because we don’t have someone like that in the squad.

"Christian is a very intelligent lad, he has quality, he’s part of the project and I am happy he scored that goal. I really wanted him to take it, as we all know the quality he has from set plays.

"He’s very shy, so I hope this goal can shake him up and make him come out of his shell. We all like him, he’s a good lad, perhaps too good! He needs to be more determined.”

09:15 - Ramos contract situation at a 'standstill'

Sergio Ramos still hasn't signed a new contract to keep him at Real Madrid beyond the end of the season and Marca reports the situation is now at a "standstill."

The veteran centre back has been in various stages of discussions with the Santiago Bernabeu club over the last year or so, but Ramos has yet to put pen to paper as he reportedly wants more than just the one-year extension being offered.

This has opened the door for other clubs to make their case to Ramos, with it being reported yesterday that Paris Saint-Germain have offered the Spain international a staggering €15m four-year deal.

With David Alaba believed to be close to signing for Real Madrid, could this really be how it ends for Ramos at Real Madrid? He's never been this close to leaving before, not even when he tricked Ed Woodward into thinking he wanted to play alongside Phil Jones.

08:45 - Tuchel wants Haaland

Good morning, Graham will be with you from 9am but we are kicking things off with the news that Thomas Tuchel has identified Erling Haaland as a summer target for Chelsea.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is keen to return to his ex club for the sensational striker, who is wanted by pretty much every big club in Europe.

As the Daily Mail reports:

"The club will back the German in the summer transfer window. They had already started to identify centre forward targets for next season, with Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland among those the recruitment staff admire. A change of manager is unlikely to alter those plans to sign a new striker, but Chelsea are now set to drop their interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice."

We brought you both of these angles in yesterday's Inside Football, which also detailed how PSG star Marquinhos is a player who could come under consideration.

