09:15 - Chelsea in talks with Haaland

It's something of an open secret that Chelsea are in the market for a new centre forward this summer with talks reportedly opened with Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is believed to be on the radar of every elite club in Europe, but there's a determination at Stamford Bridge to land the Norwegian according to the Daily Mail

They report that talks have been opened over a £170m move for Haaland, although there is recognition that getting a deal done this summer will be difficult.

Chelsea will reportedly look to offer Tammy Abraham as part of a package to Dortmund. Poor Tammy.

Graham Ruthven will be here from 09:00 with all the emerging and breaking transfer news across the day. However, before that a transfer story about a big hitter to whet your appetite.

. Massimiliano Allegri's arrival at the Allianz has reassured Ronaldo of Juve’s ambition. However, the 36-year-old forward is acutely aware that time is finite and his desire to win trophies - notably the Champions League - means he would be open to a move to either Old Trafford or Parc des Princes. Ronaldo will leave Juventus if…either Manchester United or PSG come knocking, that is according to Spanish publication Don Balon Massimiliano Allegri's arrival at the Allianz has reassured Ronaldo of Juve’s ambition. However, the 36-year-old forward is acutely aware that time is finite and his desire to win trophies - notably the Champions League - means he would be open to a move to either Old Trafford or Parc des Princes.

