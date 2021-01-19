10:20 - United among clubs still in race for Alaba

This morning has seen strong reports from Spain surface of a Real Madrid agreement for the signing of David Alaba, but there are contradictory claims being made about the Austrian.

transfers Race for Alaba hots up with SIX clubs interested - Euro Papers 13/01/2021 AT 13:24

Despite's Marca's reporting that Alaba has agreed to sign for Real Madrid, Sky Deutschland journalist Max Bielefeld claims no decision has been made on the player's future.

In fact, he claims Alaba won't make a decision on his future until the Spring and Manchester United are among a number of clubs very much still in the pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Alaba would certainly improve United's options, but it's not a central defender like the Austrian they need. They need a fast and imposing player to mask Harry Maguire's shortcomings. And that ain't Alaba.

10:05 - Derby block Carson transfer to City

Manchester City have been left unhappy after Derby County blocked their permanent signing of Scott Carson as their third choice goalkeeper.

Carson has been on loan at the Etihad Stadium for the last two seasons, but City want to sign the former England international permanently.

Scott Carson has penned a deal at Derby Image credit: PA Sport

However, the Daily Mail claims City's approach for Carson has been blocked as Derby need the £500,000 loan fee to pay their players' wages this month. And this has apparently left City furious.

What exactly are they furioius about? Derby are entirely within their rights to reject City's offer to sign Carson permanently! They signed the loan agreement! Back in your box, Begiristain.

09:45 - Monaco are interested in Marcelo

Monaco want to sign Marcelo with the Ligue 1 club willing to offer the Real Madrid left a three-year contract with an annual salary of €6m.

Marcelo remains an important part of Zinedine Zidane's squad at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Ferland Mendy is now seen as Real Madrid's first choice at left back.

According to beIN Sports (via AS), Juventus are also keen on the Brazilian defender who is currently on a contract of €9m a year until the summer of 2022 at Real Madrid.

Getting Marcelo off the wage bill could help Real Madrid rebuild their squad (and their stadium). Letting him go before the end of his contract might make some sense.

09:30 - Villa in talks over £15m midfielder

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson for a fee of around £15m according to the Telegraph's John Percy.

Villa have been linked with a number of midfielders this month, including Bournemouth's David Brooks. The club has done some solid business of late and this would be another sign of the direction they are heading in.

Sanson has two goals and three assists in Ligue 1 this season, is always looking to create and is capable of playing on the left, on the right and through the middle. Remind you of another Aston Villa midfielder?

09:10 - Spurs want to sell Dele

It has become the defining saga of this January transfer window, but a conclusion could be in sight if Le Parisien's reporting that Tottenham Hotspur want to sell Dele Alli to Paris Saint-Germain is to be believed.

Dele has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs this season leading many to suggest he could leave the club on loan this month.

Dele Alli Image credit: Getty Images

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at PSG only added to the fuel that Dele could end up in the French capital and indeed the Ligue 1 champions are, by all accounts, interested in the Englishman.

Le Parisen now reports Spurs would prefer to sell Dele rather than loan him out, although they are open to the idea of a loan with a purchase option. They want at least €50m for the player. Which seems a lot in this climate.

08:45 - Good morning!

Here we go, as it were. Graham Ruthven will be here shortly to bring you all the latest transfer stories. However, there is a big one early: David Alaba looks set to join Real Madrid on a free. The Guardian report that this will bring a 13-year association with Bayern Munich to an end. The deal is said to be worth €230,000 after tax. Read further details on that here.

We will have further analysis on that deal throughout the day.

Eriksen’s agent identifies Prem club for Inter star – Euro Papers

transfers In-demand Alaba would improve more than just Liverpool's defence 06/01/2021 AT 16:10