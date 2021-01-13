09:47 - Bayern prepare for Alaba departure as Austrian chased by six clubs

Speaking of players leaving on a free transfer we know that David Alaba will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season in search of a new challenge.

transfers City, United, Real Madrid - which club would be the best fit for Haaland? YESTERDAY AT 14:39

According to a report from SportBild there are six clubs chasing Alaba. They are PSG, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. Not a bad list to be choosing from.

In other news Bayern are now entering the race for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

09:34 - Barcelona edge closer to Eric Garcia signing

Hey it's some double Barca action here. In fact it's double "Barca signing a Man City player on a free transfer."

This one looks a little more likely as Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalan side are close to being able to sign defender Eric Garcia, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

In fact in order to get the deal through and get Garcia in Barcelona during this window Barca will pay City a small fee of €10 million (€5m fixed and €5m in variables).

09:21 - Barcelona join race for Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is entering the final six months of his contract and no new deal is on the horizon at Manchester City as they weigh up what to do in their striking department.

Initially it was believed at this stage of his career Aguero would return to boyhood club Independiente in Argentina but it sounds as if big European clubs are going to try and change his mind with a big pay-day.

French champions PSG have been linked (and we'll have more on that very soon) but according to The Sun Spanish giants Barcelona will also move to try and bring the forward in.

09:10 - Luka Jovic return to Frankfurt imminent.

It would probably be safe to say that Luka Jovic's big move to Real Madrid hasn't worked out. As ridiculous as it sounds there was a time when Jovic was one of the most feared strikers in Europe as he plundered goal after goal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

However now it sounds as if Real are prepared to let him leave, on a short-term basis at least, so he can try and regain his confidence. He's going to be going back on loan to Frankfurt according to Marca who cite Serbian outlet Republika.

I feel a bit for Jovic, and even Real to an extent. The plan here was clear but Karim Benzema, at the age of 33, is playing better than anyone expected. Jovic needs game time badly so he can try and convince Real to not try and sign the aforementioned Haaland, or from Real's perspective to drive up the price if they decide to sell him.

09:00 - Good morning everyone

Thanks for that Tom, nice of you to kick us off with an absolute doozy. I tell you what Haaland moving to Barcelona would be an absolute stunner. Firstly I'm pretty confident that they have no money whatsoever. Secondly I'm pretty confident that whatever money they had has been spent on players like Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.

We've got some cracking transfer lines coming up in the very near future so make sure you've comfortable and why not take a read of today's Paper Round while I get everything in order.

08:45 - Barca in pole position to sign Haaland

Pete Sharland will be with you shortly, but just to kick things off... Literally every big club in football wants Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but according to reports on Wednesday morning, it is Barcelona who currently have the edge. Spanish TV show OnzeTv3 are reporting that Haaland will leave Dortmund in the summer and that Barcelona have the advantage in the race to sign him.

Why? Because superagent Mino Raiola is apparently keen to get his client to the Camp Nou, which could well be a decisive factor given the influence he enjoys. Haaland is under contract until 2024 and, as previously reported in Inside Football, Manchester City were seen as the most likely club to make a first move to sign him in 2021.

transfers How Sancho can help Man City beat Man Utd to Haaland transfer - Paper Round 10/01/2021 AT 23:09