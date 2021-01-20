17:45 - Hourihane joins Swansea

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has joined Swansea on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international made three Premier League starts for Aston Villa this season and joins a Swans side currently second in the Championship.

17:00 - Podcast: Why Odegaard is Ozil's perfect replacement

Eurosport and the Beautiful Game have teamed up to bring you a daily transfer podcast - today we look at why Martin Odegaard could be the tonic Arsenal need with Mesut Ozil's exit set to be confirmed.

16:45 - Managerial shuffle at Chelsea?

Chelsea were one of the world's busiest clubs in the last transfer window, spending around £200 million on new players. It has not worked out.

With the pressure on Frank Lampard and the west Londoners in eighth place, could Roman Abramovic be on the hunt for a new manager this January?

16:30 - Exodus at Fulham?

Sky Sports have claimed that Fulham are open to offers for Stefan Johansen, Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand.

Midfielder Johansen could have a fairly short journey ahead of him, with west London neighbours QPR registering an interest in his services. Galatasary are in for his Ivorian midfield colleague and defender Maxime Le Marchand is being chased by Nice, from whom Fulham signed him.

16:10 - Where do Smith Rowe and Saka stand among Arsenal's best youngsters?

From Dominik Szoboszlai to Julian Brandt to Emiliano Buendia, Arsenal have been linked with countless creative midfielders this January.

But could the solution to their ponderous build-up play come from within? Enis Koylu rates Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as Arsenal's best young duo since the emergence of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fabregas.

15:55 - Man City set to keep Scott Carson

Manchester City want to offer Scott Carson a contract that would keep the former England goalkeeper at the Etihad for a further 18 months, Sky Sports report.

The veteran has been on loan at City from Derby County since August 2019, failing to make any first-team appearances but providing a vital homegrown spot in the first team.

He is said to be a good influence in the dressing room and Pep Guardiola wants him to stay put.

15:35 - West Ham to make new En-Nesyri bid

After having their first bid of £22.5m for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri rejected, West Ham are preparing a new offer worth around £32m for the Morocco international.

David Moyes is on a well-publicised hunt for a new forward after the exit of Sebastian Haller to Ajax earlier in the month and En-Nesyri has 13 goals from his 26 games this season.

15:15 - Man United to send out youngster on loan?

There was a buzz of expectation when Facundo Pellistri joined Manchester United from Penarol in the summer transfer window, but the Uruguayan forward has been limited to youth team appearances since his £9m move.

According to the Manchester Evening News, he has received loan offers and Solskjaer is keen to see the 19-year-old get some first team experience away from the club when he has recovered from Covid-19.

14:55 - Sokratis speaks after Arsenal exit

14:35 - Moyes backed by West Ham board

West Ham manager David Moyes says he has the full backing of the club's board as he looks to bolster his forward line this January, following the departure of Sebastian Haller.

“The board have backed me greatly since I have been here, anything I have really asked for,” he said. “But I also know I am not someone who is going to go and ask for money in a period of time in football where wages can’t be paid.

“Do I want a top striker? I certainly do, I really do, to help us. But I am also mindful that football clubs, a lot of them are on the verge of going bust and I have got to make sure that I do things correctly.

“I think we are in a difficult period. January often hasn’t been that good a month. It was good for us last year, so trying to get the right player is not an easy thing.

“But I have got to say the board has definitely tried to support me and back me in getting players in.”

14:15 - Buendia 'happy to wait' for Arsenal move

Arsenal have been linked heavily with Emiliano Buendia this January, but the Norwich star may have to wait until the summer to seal a move to the Emirates.

The Argentine has been in fine form with promotion chasing Championship side Norwich City, but Arsenal are hoping to focus on loan players as they look to add creativity to their ranks this winter.

Buendia believes that he has what it takes to make it in the Premier League but is totally committed to the cause at his current club and relaxed about waiting until the summer months to move up a division, whether Norwich go up or not.

13:55 - Euro Papers is here...

Get the inside scoop on the proposed seismic deal which could see Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi trade places...

13:30 - City and Liverpool set to battle for Adama Traore

Wolves star Adama Traore is attracting interest from three of the club's Premier League rivals, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Leeds United all hoping to prise him away from Molineux.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are unlikely to move for the Spain winger due to financial constraints, leaving the last two champions to battle it out for his signature, according to Sport.

Wolves are on a poor run of one win in seven and the sale of Diogo Jota, combined with Raul Jimenez's skull fracture, has left them perilously short of attacking options. Nuno Espirito Santo will be loath to let him leave given their struggles up front, even if Traore's output has dropped dramatically this term.

13:05 - Sokratis exit confirmed

12:40 - Sokratis next in Arsenal clearout?

Arsenal's January exercise in removing dead weight from the wage bill continues apace, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos set to be released from the rest of his contract, according to Football.London's Chris Wheatley.

The Greece international has not appeared for the first team since a brief cameo in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea in August. He was excluded from the club's Premier League and Europa League squads and follows Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac out of the exit door this January.

12:20 - Man United bid for Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen has been widely linked with a move back to the Premier League this January, just a year after his move to Inter Milan. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Dane, and Football365 report that they have had an offer turned down.

It appears to be a particularly cheeky loan bid, offering to pay around €1.5m of his €4m wage packet.

11:30 - Inter Milan swoop for... Shamrock Rovers starlet

Inter Milan are set to complete a move for Shamrock Rovers teenager Kevin Zefi in the coming weeks, according to the Irish Independent.

Zefi turns 16 next month and is already an Irish youth international and has made strides towards first-team football, becoming the youngest scorer in League of Ireland history thanks to his goal against Longford Town in September.

11:10 - Juan Mata set to leave Man Utd?

The Daily Mirror reports that Juan Mata's time at Manchester United will be over sooner rather than later. The Spaniard's contract is up at the end of the season and there is little feeling at Old Trafford that they will exercise their option to extend his deal by a further season.

"The decision is very difficult every time with Juan. You know he's got the quality. If he plays, he scores goals, he's contributed this season," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"So it's one of those that I have discussions with all the time, it's difficult to leave him out but unfortunately that's where it is at the moment, so no decision has been made there yet."

10:45 - West Ham in for Romanian midfielder

West Ham are set to bolster their midfield in January with the signing of Romanian midfielder Darius Olaru, according to various reports.

The FCSB star is available for the right price according to owner Gigi Becali, who is quoted as saying "If they pay €10m, I will sell Olaru.".

The 22-year-old can play as a playmaker or on either flank.

10:20 - Arsenal to double Smith Rowe's money?

Arsenal have enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in form since Emile Smith Rowe came into the XI for the Boxing Day win over Chelsa and the 20-year-old attacker is set to be rewarded with a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The academy graduate currently earns around £15,000 a week on his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. But after enjoying a similar breakthrough to that of Bukayo Saka last season, the Gunners want to open negotiations to pin him down before next season.

A new deal could see him earn £40,000 a week, more than twice his current salary, moving him in line with Saka.

10:00 - Pochettino to schmooze former boss Levy in Alli pursuit

Mauricio Pochettino is set to make contact with his former boss Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, as he hopes for a reunion with Dele Alli at Paris Saint-Germain, where he took up the reins over Christmas.

Alli has fallen out of favour at Spurs under Jose Mourinho, playing just 74 minutes of Premier League football this term. According to the Daily Star, Pochettino remains a keen admirer of the England international and wants to bring him to the French capital.

To that end, he will have to win over Levy, the man who fired him at White Hart Lane in 2019. The two men remain on good terms but Levy needs to be convinced to let go of Alli, whom he rates more highly than Mourinho does.

09:40 - Ings to return to Liverpool?

Danny Ings has turned down the chance to start talks over extending his contract at Southampton as he wants a return to Champions League football, the Daily Telegraph report.

The England striker played for Liverpool prior to his move to St Mary's, but his time at Anfield was blighted by injuries. However, he has since established himself as one of the Premier League's top forwards and his old club, Man City and Man United are all monitoring his situation.

Liverpool, goalless in three, have struggled up top this season as they sit fourth after 18 games in their title defence, four points behind top team Leicester City, albeit with a game in hand.

09:20 - Odegaard wants loan move from Real Madrid, Lucas Torreira to Valencia?

With less than two weeks until the transfer window closes, the gossip is gathering pace. This morning's newspapers claim that Martin Odegaard has told Real Madrid he wants to get some playing time away from the club on loan, that Valencia are hoping to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal and that Manchester United are interested in a talented Argentine defender.

09:00 - Good morning!

And what a start to the morning. Enis Koylu will be here imminently but ahead of that here is a transfer story for the ages: Barcelona and PSG are considering a blockbuster deal involving Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, that is according to Sport, who say that the French club are lining up Messi as a replacement for Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“I don't know if it is possible or not to sign Leo , any statement on my part can be misinterpreted. I have a lot of respect for the players on my team and for those of the other clubs,” said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was diplomatic regarding a possible move according to 'El Larguero' on Cadena SER.

