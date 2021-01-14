08:45 - Liverpool lining up Ben White swoop

Good morning, transfer fans. Freddie will be with you from 9am but just to kick things off, there's a line in the Liverpool Echo about Jurgen Klopp having decided on the man he wants to strengthen his defence. Brighton's Ben White is the player in question and could be a "big summer signing" for the Reds.

As reported by The Echo: "Liverpool scouted the centre-back extensively last season during his loan spell with Leeds, with talent spotters regularly dispatched to Elland Road to watch him in action in the Championship. Despite positive reports, there was always an acceptance that White would need more seasoning at the top level.

"Scouts are believed to place their findings into one of four categories marked A to D at Anfield, although it is unclear what grade will have been given to White as his maiden season in the Premier League enters the second half. It is the clarity this forward planning provides that enables the club to move quickly and decisively if and when a target's availability become realistic."

