9:15 - Poch coming for Alli

Tottenham midfieler Dele Alli could soon be reunited with his former manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The England playmaker was not in Spurs' squad this weekend, and appears to have been largely frozen out by his current boss, Jose Mourinho. The player's form had dipped under Pochettino but he has been given little chance to play ahead of Tanguy Ndombele by Mourinho.

He was linked with a last-minute move to Paris Saint-Germain in the previous transfer window but the arrival of Pochettino at PSG has only strengthened the links. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes moves could be afoot for the coming week.

9:00 - Lingard to Sheffield United?

The Daily Telegraph and local newspaper the Sheffield Star, has suggested that Jesse Lingard is a target for Premier League strugglers Sheffield United.

United are suffering from a miserable second season and are in the market for players on loan as they look to spark their campaign into life. Lingard, Manchester United's 28-year-old forward, has struggled to break into the first team this season because they have now got much better players to choose in his place.

The Star reports that Lingard has been reassured that he won't suffer from moving down the league table, as he looks to secure a bigger club in the summer. Inter Milan have been linked in the past, as Antonio Conte appears to love a mediocre Premier League player.

08:45 - Good morning!

Another day, another slew of transfer stories to grapple with. Alex Netherton will be here at 09:00 to take you through that particular grapevine once more.

However, to whet your appetite, we bring you news that Pep Guardiola is lining up a move for former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku. The Telegraph report that Guardiola will be handed £200 million to strengthen his side this summer, and will target a new striker, a left back and a defensive midfielder.

The Catalan sees Lukaku as the ideal addition to his squad but also has Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez in mind, too.

