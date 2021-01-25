09:59 - Lampard set to be sacked

Big news. Frank Lampard is expected to be sacked by Chelsea today, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Confirmation is expected shortly after Chelsea's players were told not to report for training this afternoon, the report says.

09:43 - Benitez set for Napoli comeback

Rafael Benitez is set for a return to Serie A with former club Napoli, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Napoli are on a bad run under current boss Gennaro Gattuso, following a Supercoppa Italian loss to Juventus and defeat to Verona in the league.

And that could pave the way for Benitez to return after his 18-month stint managing in China came to an end last week.

Benitez won the Coppa Italian with Napoli when he managed the club from 2013 to 2015 and took the club to 3rd place before going on to manage Real Madrid.

Rafael Benitez has left China and put European clubs on alert. Image credit: Getty Images

09:20 - Garcia to join Barcelona

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is ‘sure’ that defender Eric Garcia will leave at the end of the season, with externalMundodeportivo reportinghttps://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20210125/491731585395/guardiola-manchester-city-eric-garcia-barca.htmlNone that Barcelona is his likely destination.

Guardiola still enjoys a strong relationship with the Catalan giants, and with Garcia having dropped down the pecking order at Man City with the arrival of Nathan Ake and the emergence of John Stone, it appears that he’s going to do his old club a favour and send Garcia their way.

Barcelona will be looking for young blood like Garcia in a summer that could see several departures from the club as they look to reinvent themselves and prepare for life after Messi.

08:55 - Odegaard latest

Arsenal are set to bring in a playmaker to replace Mesut Ozil, with reports claiming they have agreed to recruit Real Madrid's Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard on loan for the rest of the season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the details of the Odegaard transfer in a tweet, writing that a call from Arteta to the player was vital to convincing him to make the switch.

The 22-year-old Norwegian international has played just seven league games for Real under Zinedine Zidane this season after ending a loan spell with Real Sociedad last season

Real Sociedad believed they were on course to take the player back to the Basque country but Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil said, "When Arsenal joined the chse and Arteta called, Odegaard chose to change his mind."

It appears the news of this transfer will not exactly please the Madrid faithful. Will it be finalised today?

Our colleague Adrian Garcia over at Eurosport Spain tells us: "Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have a very good institutional relationship, but we guess that Real Madrid prefers to push him towards an English team and not a direct rival for third or fourth place in La Liga."

'An amazing signing' - Why Odegaard is the perfect replacement for Ozil

08:45 - Do Chelsea need Hasenhuttl, not Tuchel?

Should out-of-form Chelsea dispense with the services of manager Frank Lampard and bring in Thomas Tuchel, despite the legendary midfielder's struggles in the Stamford Bridge hot seat?

In the fourth Eurosport show in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, we looked at what is turning out to be a tricky decision for Roman Abramovich...

'Not convinced he can challenge Klopp or Pep' - Is Tuchel really the man for Chelsea?

08:30 - Happy Monday!

Welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the transfer window on this icy Monday.

Freddie Clayton will take you on a transfer adventure from 9am so, while you're waiting, why not begin your day by enjoying our podcast collaboration with The Beautiful Game.

