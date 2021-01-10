09:50 - Brooks on Villa's January hit-list

Aston Villa are interested in signing David Brooks from Bournemouth as Dean Smith hopes to strengthen his squad further following an impressive first half of the season.

Smith's are flying high in the Premier League table, currently sitting in eighth place, and Brooks is reportedly on Aston Villa's radar ahead of a potential January move.

The Mirror claims Aston Villa have identified Brooks along with Reading's Michael Olise as targets. Smith reportedly wants to add young players to his squad.

Brooks has struggled with injury in the last two seasons and has yet to replicate his form of 2018/19, but the Welshman is quite clearly very talented. Villa could be a good destination for him to grow and develop further.

09:30 - Newcastle and West Ham want Serie A striker

Newcastle United and West Ham are reportedly on the trail of Spezia striker M'Bala Nzola ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League this month.

Calciomercato claims the Magpies and the Hammers have joined Napoli in the hunt for the 24-year-old who has scored eight goals in 12 appearances in Serie A this season.

With concerns over Michail Antonio's fitness, it makes sense that West Ham are in the market for another striker. But Newcastle would surely be better putting their resources into finding a midfield creator. Callum Wilson is already doing the business for them as a goalscorer.

09:15 - Rice wants to stay in London

Hello, all! Graham here! A story that is being covered by a number of the papers this morning - Declan Rice has told friends he would prefer to stay in London should he leave West Ham and has no interest in signing for Manchester United.

The West Ham midfielder has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including United, but the Mirror claims Rice wants to sign for Chelsea, with Frank Lampard believed to be a big fan of the England international.

Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on December 15, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

It's getting to the point where it's difficult to imagine Rice moving anywhere other than Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, however, will have to stump up the cash to sign him - West Ham reportedly want £80 million!

Chelsea would be able to find a similar player for much less somewhere else, but there's no doubting Rice would improve Lampard's squad.

09:00 - Inter in for... Lingard?

That's the eyecatching lead for Sunday morning's Paper Round as Antonio Conte has reportedly been convinced by a couple of United old boys that Jesse Lingard could be an astute bit of business. Read more here.

Plus, there's news on why Lionel Messi may well stay at Barcelona after all...

08:50 - PSG lining up Pogba

Hello and good morning. Graham will be with you shortly to guide you through the day in transfers, but just to get us started, the Daily Star Sunday is reporting that Paul Pogba still wants to leave Manchester United and that new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to make him the centrepiece of his team in the French capital.

As reported by the paper: "The French midfielder, 27, is desperate to leave Old Trafford and United are ready to sell him at the end of the campaign. But while Real Madrid - or a second spell at Juventus - had appeared his most obvious destinations, that picture has changed following Pochettino’s arrival in the PSG hot-seat. The ex-Tottenham manager, who assumed the reins in Paris last week, believes Pogba is the perfect player to rebuild a new team around."

PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are always the three teams most frequently linked with the midfielder and a move to Paris seems a fair bet for the summer - even if, as reported in Inside Football, Pogba's immediate thoughts were of a switch to Madrid...

