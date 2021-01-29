13:15 - Real calm over Ramos contract

Real Madrid assistant coach David Bettoni has insisted the club are not worried about Sergio Ramos's contract impasse.

The Real captain's deal expires this summer, however Bettoni, speaking in the absence of coach Zinedine Zidane who is self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test, refuted claims there were any worries over his commitment.

"I see Sergio everyday, and I can honestly tell you that I'm not worried at all about (his contract)," Bettoni told a news conference.

The Frenchman also denied that the stand-off had anything to do with Ramos's recent absence, which the club say is due to a knee issue.

Bettoni also said the club weren't ruling out any further moves in the transfer market following the loan departures of attackers Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic.

13:00 - AVB to leave Marseille at end of season

Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas says he will leave Marseille at the end of the season.

When asked about his future at a routine pre-match press conference ahead of Marseille's match against Rennes, Villas-Boas unexpectedly said: "With the current situation I think so.

"It will be a year zero for the club next season. I think we all agree on that path."

12:45 - PSG hope to secure Alli beyond a loan

Dele Alli's future is one of the biggest issues to be resolved before the transfer window closes on Monday night. PSG have been keen to get a deal over the line, with Spurs playing hardball.

But a deal is moving closer, reports Dean Jones, and PSG are hopeful they can convince the England international to remain in France beyond the end of the season 👇

12:30 - Bruce: I'm not bulletproof

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said on Friday he is not "bulletproof" but does not require any reassurance about his immediate future at the club amid a spell of poor results.

"I wouldn't expect to be bulletproof. No, I don't need any reassurance. We're in the Premier League, and we're judged on results. They haven't been good enough at the moment," Bruce told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton.

Bruce was hired in 2019 as Rafa Benitez's replacement and guided them to 13th last season, but he has failed to make progress despite bolstering the squad with the signings of Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser.

The 60-year-old said he was hopeful of completing a couple of loan deals before the transfer window shuts.

"I've got one or two calls to make to certain managers in the next 24 hours but, as I predicted, I knew it was going to be a difficult window," Bruce added.

12:10 - Garcia set for Barca

Eric Garcia will join Barcelona in the summer after a verbal agreement was struck in December, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old defender will leave City at the end of the season and Pep Guardiola admitted earlier this week he would be departing the club.

Romano says Barca are the ones who will get his signature.

11:50 - Dzeko, Sanchez swap talks underway

Roma are in talks over a deal to swap Edin Dzeko for Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

It's not an easy deal. According to Gazzetta the main problem is the difference between the wages of the players. Dzeko earns €13m per season (contract until 2022) while Sanchez earns €9m per season.

Inter and Roma are now reportedly in direct contact and are attempting to thrash out a deal before the February 1 deadline.

11:30 - Tomori targets Serie A title

New AC Milan signing Fikayo Tomori, who has joined the club on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy for €30m, says his aim is to win the league.

"I'm very happy to be here, to be playing again, to come to this club in a good moment," Tomori said.

"The history of Milan is trophies. To be in this position that we're in now and to not think about winning the Scudetto is something that we shouldn't be doing.

We should be thinking about winning the Scudetto. We can't be afraid of saying we want to win it and we can win it. We have to have this kind of motivation and goal to win it.

11:15 - Hwang is West Ham's last hope

West Ham have made a new striker a priority in January after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax - but with a number of options falling by the wayside, Hwang Hee-Chan of RB Leipzig is now their last hope of getting someone in before the deadline, writes Dean Jones.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard could join permanently at the end of the season.

10:55 - Zirkzee going to Parma, not Everton

Bayern Munich's Josh Zirkzee will go to Parma and not Everton this transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says the Serie A club have reached a verbal agreement for the striker which will be a loan deal with the option to buy.

The 19-year-old has played 16 times across the last two seasons for Bayern, scoring four goals. He has not found the net this campaign.

10:40 - WBA hoping for Maitland-Niles loan

West Brom are hoping to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan until the end of the season, according to the BBC.

The Midlands club are desperate to make some signings before the window finishes to help them in their push for Premier League survival.

Despite being heavily involved for the Gunners at the latter end of last season, Maitland-Niles has started only five Premier League matches this campaign and is reportedly interested in a loan move to bolster his chances at getting a spot in England's Euros squad.

10:25 - Poch: Mbappe has a future at PSG

Pochettino was also asked about the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid in recent months. He believes the 22-year-old will have a long, successful future at PSG.

"There are a lot of rumours, but I think he will be at PSG for many years to come," he said. "That's the club's hope.

"We are counting on him for as long as we are here. It's true that he has to make a decision [on his future], but he seems happy and very committed to this project."

10:00 - Pochettino selling PSG to Ramos

Some interesting quotes have emerged from an exclusive interview Marca have done with Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Sergio Ramos with the 34-year-old yet to agree a new contract with the La Liga champions.

The Spain international's current deal expires this summer and talks with Real have reached a stalemate.

Pochettino says Ramos would be welcomed at PSG as the Ligue 1 club continue to pursue the Madrid icon.

"After one month [at PSG] I am finding players with great leadership," he said. "The great [players] are able to play and coexist in different projects and cultures, but I am very respectful.

"PSG's strategy has been the same for years, ever since we signed Ronaldinho: to look at market opportunities and bring in those who can improve what we have. We will see in the coming months.

Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest [clubs] in the world.

09:45 - Juve sign Genoa midfielder

Juventus have signed Genoa midfielder Nicolò Rovella for €18m, with the player to remain at his current club on loan until June 2022, the Serie A champions said on Friday.

Juve are sending midfielder Manolo Portanova (€10m) and forward Elia Petrelli (€8m) in the other direction on permanent deals.

The Serie A club are fourth on 36 points and travel to face 10th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday.

09:35 - West Ham confirm permanent Benrahma

West Ham United have completed the permanent signing of on-loan playmaker Said Benrahma which has made room for the arrival of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan.

Benrahma joined the Hammers on a loan deal last summer with an arrangement to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £21.75 million following a £4.25 million payment for the loan of the Brentford player.

The 25-year-old midfielder is understood to have converted his move ahead of time from on-loan to permanent in order to free up a domestic loan space in West Ham’s squad. Teams in the Premier League are restricted to two loans from English sides at any one time.

09:30 - Klopp open to signing a defender

Following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Tottenham on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool may have to bring in defensive reinforcements before the window shuts.

Joel Matip, who came in to replace stand-in central defender Fabinho last night, was forced to leave the pitch with a muscle injury.

Klopp said: “We thought the whole time it’s about doing the right thing. I am not picky.

We need to find the right player, we have players, not a lot in the defensive line, it is incredible what is happening there, really incredible.

09:10 - ARTETA KEEN TO HOLD ONTO ODEGAARD

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club are hoping that Martin Odegaard will stay in north London beyond the end of this season.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid until the summer, but the Times reveal that Arsenal will explore the possibility of extending Odegaard's stay.

Arteta admits that the Denmark international could remain at the Emirates stadium beyond the current campaign if he adapts well and if Madrid agree. Odegaard was initially supposed to be on loan at Real Sociedad for this season, but returned to the Spanish capital after Real Madrid ended his stay at Sociedad a year early.

Paper Round's view: This will be music to Arsenal supporters' ears. There is already a buzz around the club over the signing of the creative midfielder, but there was some disappointment over the length of his deal and a lack of a buy-out clause. If the 22-year-old hits the ground running in the Premier League, Arsenal will be desperate to hang onto him for another year. Arsenal extended Dani Ceballos' loan spell from the Spanish champions by an extra year, so there's no reason why they couldn't try and do the same with Odegaard. It just depends on whether Real Madrid want him back. If Zinedine Zidane is sacked by the summer, it could open the door for a fresh start in Spain for Odegaard.

09:00 - Good morning

Chelsea preparing double Bundesliga swoop

Good morning and welcome to another day of transfer chat.

First up, Sky are reporting that Chelsea are ready to rival Real Madrid for David Alaba and Erling Haaland. The Blues are – given their ownership model – fairly liquid and believe that they can use this to their advantage in the summer when they plan to sign both players. Alaba was expected to join Real on a free transfer in the summer but Chelsea believe that they can offer a more lucrative package while Haaland’s contract at Dortmund runs to 2024.

Big Sancho surprise as Dortmund target forward(s) – Euro Papers

