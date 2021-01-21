09:40 - Palace sign Mateta

We have a transfer! Crystal Palace have signed Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

Ligue 1 Alarm bells or an overreaction: What's up with Kylian Mbappe? 17 HOURS AGO

The 23-year-old Frenchman has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances this season including seven in the Bundesliga.

“We have followed Jean-Philippe’s development with keen interest for some time," Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has told the club's website. "I’m so pleased that we have been able to bring him to south London.

"He is a player that is full of potential with a proven goal-scoring record, and his signing reiterates our commitment to ensuring we have a well-balanced squad in terms of youth and experience for the seasons ahead.”

09:35 - Milik finally has a destination

The Poland international is constantly linked to practically any club that needs a striker, but finally he looks set to leave Napoli and join up with a new team.

That new club will be Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille according to reputable French outlet RMC. Marseille have reportedly agreed a loan deal for the striker with an obligation to buy.

09:25 - 'Odegaard the perfect Ozil replacement'

Martin Odegaard would be an amazing signing” for Arsenal and an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, according to our transfer experts.

The Real Madrid playmaker has been linked with a move to the Emirates and, in the third Eurosport show in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, our experts analyse the pros and cons of the signing and discuss more of the other big topics in the transfer window.

'An amazing signing' - Why Odegaard is the perfect replacement for Ozil

09:05 - Wolves want Willian Jose

There is not long to go until the end of this transfer window closes (12 days to be precise) and Wolves are still in the predicament of signing a genuine striker while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery.

But it looks like they have landed on Willian Jose. The 29-year-old looks set to join the Midlands club on loan until the end of the season according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has scored three goals in 13 La Liga appearances this campaign for the side sitting sixth in the league standings.

Paper Round's view: Signing Jose will be a huge boost for Wolves, who are looking light in attack following the horrible injury to Jimenez. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have struggled for goals so far this season, scoring just 21 goals in 19 matches. 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva was signed for a club-record fee last summer but stepping up in Jimenez's absence has been too much pressure for a player that young and inexperienced. Jose will take some of that pressure away from Silva and could prove an important signing as Nuno attempts to get Wolves' season back on track.

Good morning!

And welcome to another day of transfer rumours and breaking news. James Kilpatrick will be here at 09:00 to assess the on-goings across Europe, but, first up, a story emerging from Spain. Mundo Deportivo report that new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Eric Garcia at the club. The Spanish centre-half had been expected to agree a move to Barcelona on a free next summer but the presidential elections at the Catalan club have delayed confirmation of that deal. PSG could now make a move, the report claims.

PSG 'lurking like vultures' for Messi, Mbappe 'hesitant' over new deal - Euro Papers

transfers 'Dele needs to look at himself in the mirror' - Will PSG move kickstart Alli's career? YESTERDAY AT 18:43