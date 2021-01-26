09:30 - Papu Gomez to complete Sevilla move

Papu Gomez is expected in Seville today to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract to join Sevilla from Atalanta, where he has been frozen out.

The attacking midfielder fell out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini and has been looking for a way out of Atalanta for a number of weeks. Moves to Inter and MLS were mooted.

Juventus-Atalanta, Serie A 2019-2020: da sinistra, Federico Bernardeschi, Alejandro Papu Gomez e Rodrigo Bentancur (Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

But it's Sevilla who have won the race to sign Papu Gomez with Marca reporting he is due in Spain today. What a signing he could be for the Spanish Liga side. Possibly another Monchi masterclass.

It is, however, a shame that Papu Gomez and Gasperini couldn't patch things up. Is this the start of Atalanta's weird and wonderful team falling apart?

09:10 - Premier League interest in Amavi

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Marseille full back Jordan Amavi with Serie A side Napoli also believed to be tracking the 26-year-old.

L'Equipe reports Palace are particularly keen on signing Amavi this month, but Arsenal have asked for more information on the player. They have not, however, made an offer yet.

The signing of Amavi would make some sense for Arsenal. While Kieran Tierney is Mikel Arteta's forst choice at left back, the exit of Saed Kolasinac has left the Gunners slightly light for options in that position. Amavi would be a decent depth player.

Tuesday’s Paper Round looks at the fallout at Chelsea after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard, as well as the contract length for impending arrival Thomas Tuchel, while there is also transfer news relating to his expected appointment.

Also, Liverpool are hopeful of signing Derby County teenager Kaide Gordon, according to the Liverpool Echo, with the paper claiming the 16-year-old could cost the Premier League champions an initial £1m, which could rise to around £3m.

Having drawn comparisons to Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood, much is expected of the England U16s international, who was named Derby’s Academy Player of the Year last season and has also been the subject of interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

08:30 - Good morning!

Graham Ruthven will be here from 9am but ahead of that here is a fascinating transfer story: Paris Saint-Germain will offer Julian Draxler to Arsenal in their bid to land midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, the Daily Mail reports.

Arsenal have been linked with Draxler in the past, and with Borussia Dortmund insisting Julian Brandt will not be sold, the Gunners could be tempted by the exchange which would see Guendouzi return to PSG after spending years there at their academy. Guendouzi is currently on a season-long loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany after being frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

