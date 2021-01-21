17:00 - Georgiou moves to Cyprus

Anthony Georgiou has left Tottenham for AEL Limassol on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old Cyprus international had played just once for the senior team and that came against APOEL Nicosia in 2017 under Mauricio Pochettino.

16:50 - Mandzukic: I'm fit and ready

AC Milan's new striker Mario Mandzukic says there should be no concerns about his physical condition despite the 34-year-old returning to Serie A after six months without a club.

The Croatia striker joined as a free agent on Tuesday on a six-month deal, with the option of a further year.

Mandzukic left Italian champions Juventus in January 2020 for Al-Duhail, but his contract with the Qatari side was terminated by mutual consent in July.

He has not played a competitive game since March last year, but the forward insists he is ready for action.

“I’ve trained hard for the last few months,” he told a media conference. “If I didn’t feel ready, I wouldn’t have accepted to come to a big club like Milan.

“Obviously I’ll need a few days to get to know my team-mates, but I’m ready to make my contribution when the coach (Stefano Pioli) calls on me.

“I feel good, over the last few months I’ve worked a lot, physically I’m absolutely ready to return to the pitch. Don’t worry, I’m good. I’m in shape.”

16:30 - 'Odegaard tempted by Arsenal'

Fabrizio Romano says Martin Odegaard had his heart set on a return to Real Sociedad on loan but recent interest from Arsenal is tempting him to look towards the Premier League.

Odegaard reportedly did not train with his Real Madrid teammates today and is weighing up his next move.

Romano has also provided more details on Willian Jose's potential move to Wolves with the clubs in talks over a loan. The Brazilian has scored three goals in 13 La Liga appearances this campaign.

16:20 - Why Spurs should steer clear of Lingard

Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, but would it make sense to raid Manchester United for one of their fringe players?

Ben Snowball is joined by Dej and Dot from The Beautiful Game podcast to discuss...

16:00 - Next Sancho stories?

Following the success of Jadon Sancho, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are looking at bringing more English talent to Germany. And there’s good news for them: their targets are available on free transfers this summer.

We visit Leicester City and, erm, Reading for the latest Euro Papers 👇

15:40 - Fiorentina sign Kokorin

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscow's Russian forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement.

Kokorin, 29, has scored two goals and had two assists in 10 games in all competitions for Spartak this season.

He was jailed in Russia in 2019 for his involvement in an assault on two civil servants, including a trade ministry official, and an altercation with the driver of a television presenter.

Fiore are 14th in the table with 18 points from 18 games.

15:15 - Hasenhuttl: We want Ings to stay

Danny Ings, who has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League games this season, has been linked with a move away from Southampton to play Champions League football, but Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said the club wanted him to stay "for as long as possible".

The England forward's Southampton contract is due to expire in June 2022.

"As long as there is no signing of the contract, it (speculation) will not stop," Hasenhuttl said.

"I can only say that we want him to stay and we show that we want him to be here and he shows signals that he wants to be with us.

"He knows his quality now, we helped him to be that strong. It is a win-win situation if we can find the solution. He likes playing with this team and the atmosphere is fantastic."

14:55 - Odegaard likely to join Sociedad

Our colleague Felix Martin at Eurosport Spain believes Real Sociedad are more likely to Martin Odegaard's next destination than Arsenal due to the well-established relationship between the La Liga club and Madrid.

“The fact is that Real and Real Sociedad have a great institutional relation between each other," he said.

"If I had to place my bet, I would say that Odegaard will go back on loan to Real Sociedad. He knows the team, the city, the coach and the team-mates, and I’m sure he would get his best level back in San Sebastian.

“It seems obvious that if Zinedine Zidane continues as the head coach of Real, Odegaard will leave, Zidane doesn’t seem to like the Norwegian, Odegaard has only played nine games this season and he will have to leave.

"But if Zidane leaves, I think that he might stay. New coach, new life, he’s very talented and has everything a Real player should have to be a success in Madrid."

14:30 - Douglas Costa to Wolves?

Wolves have reportedly been offered Douglas Costa by Juventus on a loan deal.

That's according to The Telegraph who say the 30-year-old has been offered to a host of clubs with Costa failing to play consecutive games at Bayern - where he currently is on loan - this season.

The Brazil international has started just three times for the Bundesliga champions in the league and the same number of times in the cup this season.

14:00 - Odegaard absent from training

Martin Odegaard did not take part in training with his Real Madrid teammates today as he decides his future.

Odegaard did not travel with Real for their 2-1 shock defeat to third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey following his request to leave the club.

AS report the Norwegian stayed in the gym and worked with the physios. Madrid did not report any discomfort or injury.

Reports say the Gunners, who already have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real, have made an approach for Odegaard.

13:40 - Aouar saga rumbles on

This story never seems to go away and, unfortunately, it's conclusion still looks to be a long way off.

Arsenal's pursuit of Houssem Aouar is set to be complicated by the Lyon midfielder's desire to wait for interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona to materialise this summer before deciding his next move, report ESPN.

The Gunners reportedly made a bid of €35m for the 22-year-old Frenchman last summer, which was well short of the Ligue 1 club's €60m valuation of the playmaker.

Now he wants to see who will come in for him in the summer if he just waits a bit.

13:00 - Torreira to Valencia: 'It makes no sense!'

In the latest episode of the transfer podcast with Eurosport and The Beautiful Game, the group discuss the strange news that Arsenal's Lucas Torreira might go to Valencia on loan 👇

12:30 - Eurosport Spain: Odegaard similar to prime Ozil

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to talk about the Norwegian in his press conference this morning,

"Sorry but I can’t comment on players who play for different clubs," Arteta said.

Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin thinks the Norway international is as good as Mesut Ozil in his prime.

“Including Odegaard in the squad this season was an easy decision for Real Madrid," he told us. "He was one of the best players of La Liga the last season, his performance with Real Sociedad have been outstanding.

“He played 36 games, scoring seven goals (some of them were important, he scored against Atlético de Madrid or even Real Madrid in Copa del Rey) and provided nine assists.

“His numbers speak for his performance and himself, that’s why it was obvious that Real would get him back even though the loan contract said he was supposed to stay two years in Real Sociedad.

"He’s a great player, a young guy, he’s only 22 and he can offer the illusion a kid is age has. He’s very talented he’s a very technical midfielder, he can play either as a number eight or ten, he can be a box to box midfielder, play behind the striker to assist him or even play wide on the right.

He could actually be a great replacement for Özil, he’s somehow similar to the prime version of the German midfielder, a player with a lot of imagination and a great technique that is definitely different.

"Odegaard would improve a lot his level if he played in the Premier League, in fact, I thought that if he had to leave Madrid he would sign for sure for an English team."

12:10 - Parma sign Conti

Parma have signed AC Milan right back Andrea Conti on a deal until June 2025, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Italian, who has made three league appearances this season, will initially move on loan before making the move permanent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

“Parma Calcio are delighted to announce that Andrea Conti has joined the club on a loan deal from AC Milan, which lasts until 30 June 2021,” read a club statement.

“There is an obligation to buy for Parma upon the expiry of the loan deal and the Crociati and the player have already agreed upon a contract that will keep him at the club until 30 June 2025.”

11:50 - 'Speak it into existence'

That's your quote of the day, folks.

A concept that is debated in religious circles is also part of PSG's strategy to bring Lionel Messi to Paris according to Spanish newspaper Sport. Who would've thought it.

Sport have put forward the idea that PSG sporting director Leonardo and head coach Mauricio Pochettino's public comments hinting they would like to bring the Argentine to the club means that the 33-year-old will think the French champions is his next step.

Will a game of psychological warfare work to bring Messi to Paris? We will find out.

11:20 - Origi to Inter Milan?

Could Liverpool striker Divock Origi join Inter Milan this transfer window?

The 25-year-old Belgium international has featured just nine times for Liverpool in all competitions this season, scoring once, and it is not looking like he will be a regular starter for the Merseyside club anytime soon.

Corriere dello Sport says the striker has been suggested as a potential loan option for the Serie A club who are keen to sign a forward before the window is up.

They are also looking at Atalanta's Papu Gomez, but Inter are said to be put off by his €10m asking price and would prefer to make a loan signing instead.

Origi will surely be looking for a move this month as he will want to be part of Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad at the Euros this summer.

Inter would probably not be a great move for him as the report states boss Antonio Conte is ultimately looking for a backup to Lautaro Martinez and Origi's compatriot Romelu Lukaku.

11:00 - There is 'a queue' for Lingard

Tottenham, West Ham and Sheffield United are among numerous clubs ‘queuing up’ to sign Jesse Lingard on loan, according to talkSPORT.

Inside Football's Dean Jones reported earlier this month that Sheffield United have made enquiries about signing Lingard and Brandon Williams.

"Lingard is the more surprising target and sources say initial contact was made at the end of December and they are waiting to discover his feeling over whether a move is of genuine interest.

"Lingard, 28, has recently had an extra year triggered on his contract at Old Trafford but he does not fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

"At this stage it is felt that Lingard will wait to see what other opportunities arise - but he will make a move before deadline day."

10:40 - Arteta: Time we make some signings

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to make some signings this window now that the Gunners have got rid of the players he didn't want.

"We have done the first part more or less and we are focusing now on the second phase," he told reporters ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Southampton on Saturday.

"Obviously this market and the context makes it difficult, but we are looking at options and we will see what we can do.

"We are looking at various positions because the movement we have made in this window with some players leaving the club has left us a little bit short in certain areas.

"So if we can, we will do it and if we can’t, we will keep going with what we have."

10:15 - West Ham 'No longer pursuing En-Nesyri'

West Ham's pursuit of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has ended, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers' offer of €25m and €5m in add-ons was not enough for Sevilla to consider selling the 23-year-old Morocco international.

En-Neysri has scored 19 goals in 52 appearances across the last two seasons for the La Liga club.

David Moyes is keen on signing a forward this transfer window. He only has one recognised striker in his squad in the form of Michail Antonio following the sudden departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

"It would be important (to sign a striker) if the right ones were there,” Moyes told BT Sport after West Ham's 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday.

“But it’s only important if the players are available and they’re the ones we want."

Giovanni Simeone, Alassane Plea, Boulaye Dia and Gaetan Laborde have all been linked this window.

09:55 - Villas-Boas on verge of sack

The former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas has hinted his time at Marseille might soon be over after a 1-0 home defeat against promoted RC Lens.

Marseille slumped to their third competitive defeat and have only won two of their last eight games.

Wednesday's loss left them in sixth place on 32 points from 19 games, 10 points behind leaders Paris St Germain who have played one game more.

"If the board decides that I'm not up to par regarding the results, then it will be the time to leave," Villas-Boas was quoted as saying in French media on Thursday.

"If there's a need for change, I'm at their disposal."

"You bring shame on us," a banner in an empty Stade Velodrome read on Wednesday.

The team did little to prove their fans wrong in yet another dismal performance.

09:40 - Palace sign Mateta

We have a transfer! Crystal Palace have signed Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

The 23-year-old French striker has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances this season including seven in the Bundesliga.

“We have followed Jean-Philippe’s development with keen interest for some time," Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has told the club's website. "I’m so pleased that we have been able to bring him to south London.

"He is a player that is full of potential with a proven goal-scoring record, and his signing reiterates our commitment to ensuring we have a well-balanced squad in terms of youth and experience for the seasons ahead.”

09:35 - Milik finally has a destination

The Poland international is constantly linked to practically any club that needs a striker, but finally he looks set to leave Napoli and join up with a new team.

That new club will be Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille according to reputable French outlet RMC. Marseille have reportedly agreed a loan deal for the striker with an obligation to buy.

09:25 - 'Odegaard the perfect Ozil replacement'

Martin Odegaard would be an amazing signing” for Arsenal and an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, according to our transfer experts.

The Real Madrid playmaker has been linked with a move to the Emirates and, in the third Eurosport show in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, our experts analyse the pros and cons of the signing and discuss more of the other big topics in the transfer window.

09:05 - Wolves want Willian Jose

There is not long to go until the end of this transfer window closes (12 days to be precise) and Wolves are still in the predicament of signing a genuine striker while Raul Jimenez continues his recovery.

But it looks like they have landed on Willian Jose. The 29-year-old looks set to join the Midlands club on loan until the end of the season according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has scored three goals in 13 La Liga appearances this campaign for the side sitting sixth in the league standings.

Paper Round's view: Signing Jose will be a huge boost for Wolves, who are looking light in attack following the horrible injury to Jimenez. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have struggled for goals so far this season, scoring just 21 goals in 19 matches. 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva was signed for a club-record fee last summer but stepping up in Jimenez's absence has been too much pressure for a player that young and inexperienced. Jose will take some of that pressure away from Silva and could prove an important signing as Nuno attempts to get Wolves' season back on track.

Good morning!

And welcome to another day of transfer rumours and breaking news. James Kilpatrick will be here at 09:00 to assess the on-goings across Europe, but, first up, a story emerging from Spain. Mundo Deportivo report that new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Eric Garcia at the club. The Spanish centre-half had been expected to agree a move to Barcelona on a free next summer but the presidential elections at the Catalan club have delayed confirmation of that deal. PSG could now make a move, the report claims.

