Refresh for all the latest news

09:05 - Giroud set for Milan

More news out of Italy this morning and it appears Olivier Giroud is on his way to AC Milan with Chelsea deciding against offering the French striker a contract extension.

Transfers Barcelona set for Aguero as one of four free transfers - Paper Round 9 HOURS AGO

Calcio Mercato reports Giroud has agreed a two-year contract with the San Siro club and will be paid €4m a season by the team that finished second in Serie A this season.

It will be interesting to see how Stefano Pioli uses Giroud when he already has Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a focal point in attack. Could he use the pair together in the same team?

Giroud-Chelsea-min.jpg Image credit: Eurosport

08:40 - City want Kane and Grealish

In other Champions League finalist news and Manchester City want to make significant changes to their squad although in reality it may be hard to do that according to The Athletic

City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish but raising funds will be tricky, not to mention doing business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Some players at City are unhappy with their roles and could look to push for moves away.

The report lists Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling among those frustrated.

08:20 - Chelsea want Lukaku

Fresh off winning the Champions League Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to make a few key additions to his squad, rather than wholesale changes.

One of those is a striker, to help esae the burden on the mis-firing Timo Werner and he wants to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was brought to Chelsea as a teenager but it didn't work and he has since moved on to Everton, Manchester United and most recently Inter Milan, where he helped them win Serie A this season.

inter are in financial trouble, having already lost Antonio Conte, but are demanding a fee of £100 million, something Chelsea will not pay. There is optimism that a compromise will be found.

08:00 - Good Morning!

Welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the transfer window. It could be a frantic couple of weeks as teams look to get some business done before the European Championships start and we've got a couple of juicy transfer rumours to kick things off with.

But first why not check out today's Paper Round?

Transfers Kounde admission leaves Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal on alert - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:52