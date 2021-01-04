15:45 - Eurosport Spain on Ramos: Money over everything

Our colleague Adrian Garcia at Eurosport Spain provides us with the full story about what has led to Sergio Ramos' contract talks dragging out...

First of all, context. The situation right now is: the player wants to retire with Real Madrid and get his last big contract. But over the last few months and now January 1st has passed with the possibility to negotiate with another club, this topic is like a chess game.

The last offer from PSG, this new interest from Manchester City and in 2015 Manchester United interest are strategic movements from Ramos' side.

His agent is his brother René, and he is always filtering/linking Sergio with top European clubs. René and Sergio Ramos has the support of many of medias and influential journalists: Cope, Diario AS, Cadena SER etc.

On the other hand, club president Florentino Pérez has his own army of media and opinion leaders, especially in Marca, La Sexta and ‘infotainment’ TV space called ‘Chiringuito’ hosted by Josep Pedrerol.

All of them are the pieces of this chess game.

Facts: Ramos is very popular and loved by Real Madrid fans, but the fans are conditioned by the media and these chess pieces. But a big percentage of Real fans know that this club can win titles without Ramos or Ronaldo. And the popularity of Ramos is decreasing because of this behaviour, putting before money instead club compromise or ‘madridismo’.

Ramos turns 35 in March and he could play two-three more years at top level, of course. But can and should Real Madrid pay for him a new big contract? That’s the question.

Two years ago, Ramos threatened Real Madrid with a big offer for him from Chinese football. And Florentino said him 'OK, you can go but for €70M, not for free. Bring me the money and go.'

A day later, Ramos said in a press conference: “I’d play for free for Real Madrid”. This sentence was his way of saying sorry for this fake offer from China, and a brash way to say Florentino 'I want more money'.

Real Madrid are involved in three renewals: Ramos, Modric and Lucas Vázquez.

Our thought is Real Madrid will announce these three new contracts in following weeks. But in Sergio Ramos' case, the player only wants more money and more specifically, a new contract on his terms.

15:30 - Manchester United's winter sale is on

Manchester United are ready to offload a number of players in the January transfer window, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to trim his bloated squad.

The Sun state that the Red Devils boss will "hold showdown talks" with the fringe members of his squad during the week ahead of potential exits this month. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero is "all-but certain" to depart following a failed deadline day move back in October.

Defensive duo Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are wanted by Premier League pair West Brom and Newcastle, while youngster Brandon Williams could head to Southampton on loan. Jesse Lingard and Dan James are also mentioned as potential departures.

Paper Round's view: Welcome to the Manchester United winter sale. These are all players (except Williams and maybe James) who should have been offloaded last summer. Surely Solskjaer knew that Romero, Jones, Rojo and Lingard had no future at the club before the season started.

Yes - the coronavirus pandemic had a huge financial impact on the transfer market, but United entered the season with far too much deadwood in their squad. If they can get decent fees for these players - or even just allow them to leave for free to get them off the wage bill - it would free up some transfer funds for the summer.

14:45 - City monitoring Ramos' contract talks

Manchester City are monitoring Sergio Ramos’ contract talks with Real Madrid, according to ESPN.

Ramos’ contract expires on June 30th and can negotiate with other clubs should he wish to with less than six months on his deal.

The report says that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the defender, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, and his hefty wage demands would not be a problem.

Ramos is set to turn 35 in March and is believed to want to stay at Real on a new two-year deal. But with negotiations still ongoing, City sense an opportunity to make an offer should talks break down.

City already have Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and John Stones as centre back options.

14:33 - Saliba having Nice medical

Nice coach Adrian Ursea has told a press conference this afternoon: “Saliba is having his medical at Nice right now. But nothing is done yet”.

It sounds as though the deal is imminent.

14:23 - West Brom interested in Cenk Tosun

West Brom are looking to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan this month but their priority is a centre back, according to Sky Sports.

Manager Sam Allardyce bought Tosun from Besiktas for £27m when he was Everton boss in January 2018, but he has fallen out of favour under current Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.

With the Midlands club struggling at the bottom of the table in 19th, Allardyce is reportedly keen to add more firepower to his attack by signing the Turkey international.

Tosun has only made six appearances for Everton this season and has not found the net.

14:00 - 'Saliba would be a leader in Nice's defence'

Our colleague Vincent Bregevin from Eurosport France gives us his take on the news that William Saliba is close to a loan move to Nice.

"The news is coming from local paper Nice-Matin which is usually a quite reliable source concerning Nice’s transfers.

"I am really surprised with how it has gone for Saliba at Arsenal. I thought he wouldn’t have any problem to get playing time considering his level and Arsenal’s problems in defence at that time. Anyway, I have no doubt he would bounce back at Nice if the loan is confirmed.

"He’s still one of the best defenders of his generation, he knows the league quite well and he would have responsibilities right away as Dante is injured.

He would become the leader of Nice’s defence, and he showed he can play that role perfectly during his time at Saint-Etienne.

13:30 - Buendia 'one of the options'

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are all players Arsenal are reportedly keen to offload before they make any new additions, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make a player plus cash offer for the midfielder but he is just one player the north London club are looking at. They are also said to be looking at Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt.

13:00 - The four managers who could replace Lampard

Chelsea’s drop off in form and their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Monday night has led to speculation that Frank Lampard will soon be removed from his post.

We consider who could be in line to replace the club’s former midfielder as their new boss. There are four clear options should they decide to make a change.

12:45 - Real Madrid line up Ramos replacement

Sergio Ramos' brother and agent has been making some headlines off the pitch with his use of social media, and with the Real Madrid captain now free to discuss a move with other clubs, it seems the club are lining up a replacement...

12:30 - Eurosport Italy: Juve want a target man

Our Eurosport Italy colleague Matteo Zorzoli says Juventus are on the look-out for a backup striker for Alvaro Morata and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be the right fit for them...

"In the January transfer market, Juventus must find a backup for Morata who is a strong physical presence.

"The Spaniard's absence against Udinese has exposed the frailties in Pirlo's attack. Paulo Dybala moves too far from the opponent's area and Ronaldo likes starts on the left flank.

"Giroud is a realistic option because the Frenchman's contract with Chelsea expires next June and because Giroud has always been associated with top Italian clubs in previous transfer windows, especially Juve and Inter.

"However, the player held back the enthusiasm on Le Dauphiné Liberé: 'I want to finish the season at Chelsea, then I will decide where to go'. In the last month he has become a key player in Frank Lampard's squad.

"The possible alternatives are free agent Graziano Pellè (recently released from Shandong Luneng in China) and Leonardo Pavoletti (from Cagliari)."

12:15 - De Bruyne 'to reject Man City contract'

Kevin De Bruyne is set to reject Manchester City’s first contract offer and is concerned by the pace of negotiations with the club over a new five-year deal, according to The Times.

In November De Bruyne said he was in discussions with the Premier League club regarding an extension and was optimistic a resolution could quickly be reached.

However, it seems negotiations are to rumble on for some time yet. De Bruyne is reportedly the club's top earner at £310,000 a week.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for £55 million, and his current deal with the Etihad club set to expire in 2023.

11:30 - Arsenal consider deal for Buendia

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and will apparently offer Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson plus cash to make the deal happen, according to the Independent.

The report states Norwich would want at least £40 million, but Arsenal reportedly think they can sign the Argentine if they offer one of their youngsters in return as well as cash.

Buendia scored a brilliant goal in Norwich's 1-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend and Norwich boss Daniel Farke said post-match: "Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,” said Farke.

"He is our player and will continue to be our player. He is on a long-term contract so we keep him.

"Everyone knows his qualities - I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. People know what he can do.”

11:10 - Sancho not moving to Man Utd in January

That's the latest scoop from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says any deal for Sancho will now be done in the summer window.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has said Sancho was mentally ready to move to Manchester United in the last window, which ultimately broke down due to the disagreement over his transfer fee.

"Subconsciously, Jadon might have had prepared for a change," Watzke told Kicker.

"I think he had at least thought so much about it that he lost his ease. But I have found him trying very hard for weeks."

10:25 - Asking price for Man Utd target increased

Independiente del Valle have increased the amount they wish to receive for 19-year-old Moises Caicedo who is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United, according to a report in Ecuador.

Manchester Evening News reported last month that United are trying to finalise a deal for Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo for a fee of around €6m, which could also include a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the 19-year-old’s club.

But a report in Ecuadorian outlet El Diario suggests Independiente will now demand €10m.

10:00 - Big Sam: Brexit rules make this window harder

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce thinks that the post-Brexit transfer window will be the toughest of his career so far.

Allardyce, whose side are second from bottom with eight points from 17 games, said deals for several potential signings had already collapsed as a result of the new regulations.

"I have found three players already who were capable of coming here and they're not allowed. It's a shame," Allardyce told the British media.

The criteria to sign players is based on a points system which considers the number of senior and youth international appearances, club appearances as well as the quality of the selling club, its league position and the league itself.

09:45 - Pochettino set for Alli reunion at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are set to return to Tottenham Hotspur with an offer for Dele Alli in January.

The Mirror reveal that the newly-appointed PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino "will be allowed to shake up his squad" and a reunion with the England international is on the cards. The Parisian club made three offers for Alli back in the summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was not willing to allow the attacking midfielder to leave north London.

Tottenham are still maintaining that Alli will not be allowed to leave the club in the winter window - despite his lack of appearances so far this campaign.

Paper Round's view: Dele Alli needs to be playing first-team football. It's clear that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho doesn't fancy him. The Portuguese manager labelled the England international as "lazy" in the infamous All or Nothing Amazon documentary and he has only given the star one Premier League start this season.

Alli was hooked at half-time in Tottenham's opener against Everton and has only played 29 minutes of top-flight football since. The 24-year-old's appearances have been limited in this campaign and a January transfer, whether loan or permanent, now looks likely. Pochettino got the best out of Alli at Spurs and could resurrect his career at PSG.

09:30 - PSG 'in Kean negotiations'

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Moise Kean from Everton on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports.

Kean has scored nine goals in 16 appearances since moving to the French champions on loan last summer and now it is being reported Mauricio Pochettino wants to turn his loan into a permanent transfer this window.

Last month he told reporters: "I have the opportunity to learn a lot from them [star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar].

"They are two of the greatest players in the world. I am very happy to play with them. I learn a lot from these leaders."

09:15 - Saliba heading back to Ligue 1

Arsenal defender William Saliba is heading to Nice on loan, according to reports.

The highly-rated France U21 international arrived at the Emirates for £27m from Saint-Etienne last summer, but he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

First reported by Nice-Matin, Saliba is having his medical today before signing the deal. He is expected to be a first-team regular at the Ligue 1 club while Dante recovers from injury.

09:05 - Diallo heading to Man Utd

Amad Diallo has flown to Rome to complete the final paperwork before heading to Manchester United to complete his £37m transfer from Atalanta.

A deal was agreed for the 18-year-old Ivorian in the previous window but was subject to a work permit. Fast forward to this window and he is now set to join up with his new teammates.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expected Diallo to report to training "very soon" a few days ago.

09:00 - Pirlo admits Juventus want Giroud

Good morning everyone and we start with the unexpected news that Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he is keen on signing Olivier Giroud from Juventus. Giroud has eight goals in his last seven matches but still can't win a regular spot under Frank Lampard, and Pirlo seems him as a potential foil for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked about interest in Giroud, he told DAZN yesterday: "He'd be handy! The window opens tomorrow, we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."

