9:15 - United unlikely to sign Ramos

The Sun reports that Manchester United, who almost signed Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid when Louis van Gaal was manager, have a gentleman's agreement not to push for the Spanish international's signature.

Contract talks between the Real captain and the club have stalled as he approaches the end of his contract this summer, but due to the impact of the coronavirus, top clubs have agreed not to swoop for each other's best players.

Ramos would be an excellent short-term addition for any club who could afford him, but if this agreement is true, then one would assume he would have to take a paycut to stay at Real or move to China or MLS if he wants to maintain his earnings. If he were to reject the chance to stay at Real then other clubs could then step in.

08:45 - Good morning

Alex Netherton will be here at 09:00, but, first up, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has taken aim at PSG regarding their attempts to sign Lionel Messi.

PSG have made it abundantly clear that they will attempt to lure the Argentine to Parc des Princes. However, Laporta has said that they have overstepped the mark and has threatened to report them to FIFA.

"The club must be capable of making a good proposal that Messi is willing to accept. That depends on the club," said Laporta over the uncertainty engulfing Barca.

"I would understand any answer [from Messi], but he needs to know what the proposal is; that requires urgency. It is getting more complicated all the time to make a convincing proposal. He's free to negotiate with other clubs now and Barca are still without a president."

Laporta then turned his eye on PSG, saying:

It is disrespectful to Barca that clubs like PSG publicly say they are going to sign Messi. This coming from a club-state that have bypassed the rules. We cannot allow clubs and states the luxury of destabilising another club.

"In that sense, we will have to speak with UEFA and FIFA to avoid such actions. PSG must abstain from [talking about Messi]. It is out of place for another club to speak about him. And, at the moment, there is no president in place to respond to this lack of respect."

