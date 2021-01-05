08:50 - Arsenal offer Juventus Ozil

In his latest transfer notebook for CBS Sports Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have offered Juventus the chance to sign Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners are deperate to offload Ozil's wages, even though his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

However Romano reports that Juventus are putting their faith in promising youngster Dejan Kulusevski instead.

08:40 - Alli unlikely to leave in January

According to a report from Sky Sports Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is unlikely to leave the club in January.

Alli has fallen out of favour at Spurs this season and manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the midfielder has come to ask him about playing time. New PSG manager, and Alli's former boss, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

However the Sky report says that Spurs expect Alli to stay and fight for his place.

