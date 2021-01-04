11:30 - Arsenal consider deal for Buendia

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and will apparently offer Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson plus cash to make the deal happen, according to the Independent.

The report states Norwich would want at least £40 million, but Arsenal reportedly think they can sign the Argentine if they offer one of their youngsters in return as well as cash.

Buendia scored a brilliant goal in Norwich's 1-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend and Norwich boss Daniel Farke said post-match: "Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,” said Farke.

"He is our player and will continue to be our player. He is on a long-term contract so we keep him.

"Everyone knows his qualities - I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. People know what he can do.”

11:10 - Sancho not moving to Man Utd in January

That's the latest scoop from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says any deal for Sancho will now be done in the summer window.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has said Sancho was mentally ready to move to Manchester United in the last window, which ultimately broke down due to the disagreement over his transfer fee.

"Subconsciously, Jadon might have had prepared for a change," Watzke told Kicker.

"I think he had at least thought so much about it that he lost his ease. But I have found him trying very hard for weeks."

10:25 - Asking price for Man Utd target increased

Independiente del Valle have increased the amount they wish to receive for 19-year-old Moises Caicedo who is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United, according to a report in Ecuador.

Manchester Evening News reported last month that United are trying to finalise a deal for Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo for a fee of around €6m, which could also include a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the 19-year-old’s club.

But a report in Ecuadorian outlet El Diario suggests Independiente will now demand €10m.

10:00 - Big Sam: Brexit rules make this window harder

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce thinks that the post-Brexit transfer window will be the toughest of his career so far.

Allardyce, whose side are second from bottom with eight points from 17 games, said deals for several potential signings had already collapsed as a result of the new regulations.

"I have found three players already who were capable of coming here and they're not allowed. It's a shame," Allardyce told the British media.

The criteria to sign players is based on a points system which considers the number of senior and youth international appearances, club appearances as well as the quality of the selling club, its league position and the league itself.

09:45 - Pochettino set for Alli reunion at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are set to return to Tottenham Hotspur with an offer for Dele Alli in January.

The Mirror reveal that the newly-appointed PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino "will be allowed to shake up his squad" and a reunion with the England international is on the cards. The Parisian club made three offers for Alli back in the summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was not willing to allow the attacking midfielder to leave north London.

Tottenham are still maintaining that Alli will not be allowed to leave the club in the winter window - despite his lack of appearances so far this campaign.

Paper Round's view: Dele Alli needs to be playing first-team football. It's clear that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho doesn't fancy him. The Portuguese manager labelled the England international as "lazy" in the infamous All or Nothing Amazon documentary and he has only given the star one Premier League start this season.

Alli was hooked at half-time in Tottenham's opener against Everton and has only played 29 minutes of top-flight football since. The 24-year-old's appearances have been limited in this campaign and a January transfer, whether loan or permanent, now looks likely. Pochettino got the best out of Alli at Spurs and could resurrect his career at PSG.

09:30 - PSG 'in Kean negotiations'

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Moise Kean from Everton on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports.

Kean has scored nine goals in 16 appearances since moving to the French champions on loan last summer and now it is being reported Mauricio Pochettino wants to turn his loan into a permanent transfer this window.

Last month he told reporters: "I have the opportunity to learn a lot from them [star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar].

"They are two of the greatest players in the world. I am very happy to play with them. I learn a lot from these leaders."

09:15 - Saliba heading back to Ligue 1

Arsenal defender William Saliba is heading to Nice on loan, according to reports.

The highly-rated France U21 international arrived at the Emirates for £27m from Saint-Etienne last summer, but he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

First reported by Nice-Matin, Saliba is having his medical today before signing the deal. He is expected to be a first-team regular at the Ligue 1 club while Dante recovers from injury.

09:05 - Diallo heading to Man Utd

Amad Diallo has flown to Rome to complete the final paperwork before heading to Manchester United to complete his £37m transfer from Atalanta.

A deal was agreed for the 18-year-old Ivorian in the previous window but was subject to a work permit. Fast forward to this window and he is now set to join up with his new teammates.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he expected Diallo to report to training "very soon" a few days ago.

09:00 - Pirlo admits Juventus want Giroud

Good morning everyone and we start with the unexpected news that Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he is keen on signing Olivier Giroud from Juventus. Giroud has eight goals in his last seven matches but still can't win a regular spot under Frank Lampard, and Pirlo seems him as a potential foil for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked about interest in Giroud, he told DAZN yesterday: "He'd be handy! The window opens tomorrow, we already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."

