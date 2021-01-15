09:20 - Spurs eye bid for South Korean defender

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to reignite their interest in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae having been initially interested in the player during the summer.

The Mirror claims Spurs could make a bid for the 24-year-old this month amid claims Chelsea could enter the race to sign the highly-rated centre back.

Min-jae's contract at Beijing Guoan is set to expire at the end of 2021 and so the Chinese Super League club might be prepared to cash in on one of their prize assets.

While Tottenham signed Joe Rodon in the summer, there is still a sense that lack the defensive solidity required to play the way Jose Mourinho wants. Min-jae could be the player they need.

09:05 - Tomori a 'very serious' option for AC Milan

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is edging closer to a deal that would see him join Serie A leaders AC Milan for the rest of the season.

Tomori, who has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season, has been linked with a number of clubs this month and now Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the 23-year-old is close to making the switch to Italy.

It's believed Tomori would like to make the move to the San Siro if the two clubs can come to an agreement. Romano claims a purchase option could be included in the loan deal.

Italy has become the place for washed Premier League stars to rediscover themselves and while Tomori might not be washed up at just 23, Serie A could be the ideal destination for him to fulfil his potential.

However why don't we start with the 'lion', that's right Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish superstar has been talking to Corriere dello Sport about his future.

"I'll decide my future at the end of the season with AC Milan.

As long as I feel good on the pitch, I keep playing.

"Donnarumma? He's the best goalkeeper in the world, it's not normal that he has never played a Champions League match."

