11:05 - Zidane opens up on Ramos' future

Zinedine Zidane has spoken about Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid amid continued speculation surrounding contract talks between the veteran defender and the Spanish champions.

Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season and recent reports have cast doubt on whether the 34-year-old will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Of course, this isn't the first time Ramos has been reportedly close to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, so how much should we read into the current situation? Is this just more negotiation from the defender and his representatives? Or could he really leave?

10:50 - Valencia preparing improved offer for Winks

Tottenham Hotspur have already rejected one loan offer from Valencia for Harry Winks, but the Spanish club are reportedly preparing an improved offer for the England midfielder.

The Daily Mail reports Javi Gracia is a big fan of Winks, who has fallen down the pecking order in North London this season, from his time as a Premier League manager.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Europa League Group J stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad Image credit: Getty Images

Winks is reportedly open to a loan switch to La Liga for the second half of the season as he is anxious about earning his place in the England squad for the summer's European Championships.

Mestalla would be a difficult environment for Winks. Valencia is a club in turmoil both on and off the pitch at the moment. Nonetheless, some game time could benefit the 24-year-old.

10:25 - Spurs could make move for Militao

Eder Militao is on Tottenham Hotspur's radar with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen on bringing the out-of-favour Real Madrid centre back to the North London club.

Spanish sports newspaper AS claims Real Madrid could be open to letting Militao, who has barely featured for the Spanish champions this season, go, but only for a fee close to what they paid for him - £43 million.

Zinedine Zidane has lost faith in Militao in recent weeks, with Nacho now above the Brazilian defender in the pecking order. It seems entirely plausible that might be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu shortly.

There is a player of some potential in there. Mourinho would have a job on his hands to restore Militao's confidence, though.

10:00 - Brighton make bid for United target

Brighton have made a £4.5 million offer for Moises Caicedo despite the Ecuadorian midfielder being strongly linked with a January move to Manchester United.

The teenager is believed to be on the radar of the Old Trafford club, but according to the Daily Mail it's the Seagulls who are pushing to strike an agreement with the teenager's club, Independiente del Valle.

Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham are also reportedly in the chase to sign Caicedo who has become a staple of the transfer gossip column in recent weeks.

At United, the 19-year-old would likely struggle for game time. At Brighton, though, he would get to work under a manager, Graham Potter, who favours a very technical style of football.

Caidedo might end up in the Championship for next season if he moves to the Amex, but think of all the possession stats!

09:40 - Milik wanted by 'best Premier League clubs'

Arkadiusz Milik is wanted by the "best Premier League clubs" according to his agent with the Polish striker set to be out of contract at Napoli at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to England, with Tottenham Hotspur among those reportedly interested in the Polish forrward, and agent Fabrizio De Vecchi has now opened up on his client's future.

"The best clubs in the Premier League, Atletico and Marseille are interested in Arek," he said (as per The Sun).

Arkadiusz Milik Image credit: Getty Images

"Of course, no team offers what Napoli asks for."

"Roma and Juve were also close to signing him, but for different reasons, and in some cases still difficult to understand, the negotiation did not work out.

"But this often happens in football. If they come back to him? I don't rule it out, but I can't be the one to say it."

09:25 - Dembele 'very close' to Atletico Madrid

Remember Moussa Dembele? The Lyon striker who has been linked with pretty much every Premier League club at one point or another over the last two years and scored a goal against City in the Champions League last season?

Well, it now appears he is on the brink of making a move to Atletico Madrid with Marca claiming the Frenchman is "very close" to joining the Spanish club.

This comes after Atleti allowed Diego Costa to leave the club as a free agent. Dembele seems like quite an upgrade on football's biggest pantomime villain. He's more focused on scoring goals rather than pulling your hair or insulting your family.

WELCOME!

Why not welcome in this Saturday morning with a review of the newspapers? Where we are told Arsenal and Tottenham will have to wait if they want to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Everton are ready to sell Moise Kean to Paris Saint-Germain if their asking price is met, and Alvaro Odriozola may leave Real Madrid in pursuit of a new opportunity.

