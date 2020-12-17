RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg, beating the likes of Arsenal to the Hungarian's signature.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football thanks to his eye-catching displays for both club and country.

A host of clubs were lining up to sign him in the winter transfer window, but Leipzig have won out, with Szoboszlai signing a contract until 2025.

"I’m very pleased that this transfer has been completed," he told the German club's official website.

"The club has developed fantastically. It is among the best teams in the Bundesliga and is also doing well in the Champions League.

"This step is perfect for my development. I’m coming to Leipzig to work under a top coach and in an extremely ambitious team that is very young but also has a lot of experience and has been able to celebrate success.

"Here, I’ll be able to continue my development incredibly and I want to help the club to continue its success in 2021."

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff added: "With the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, we’ve been able to further strengthen our squad.

"With the positive net spend in the summer as well as reaching the knockout round of the Champions League, we’ve been able to use the revenue to make a transfer of this size even in these financially difficult times. It was important to us that we invested this income directly into the team.

"With Dominik Szoboszlai, the squad has depth in more areas and gets more quality."

Szoboszlai has spent his whole professional career in Austria, having moved to Salzburg from Liefering in 2018.

