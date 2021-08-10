Southampton have signed striker Armando Broja from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old moves to St Mary’s after a fruitful loan spell at Eredivisie side Vitesse, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances.

Earlier this summer Broja signed a five-year contract at Chelsea and scored for Thomas Tuchel's side against Peterborough United and Bournemouth in pre-season.

In the 2019/20 campaign, Broja scored 20 goals for Chelsea’s academy and made one first-team appearance in a 4-0 win over Everton in March.

Broja, who follows former Chelsea teammate Tino Livramento to the Premier League club this summer, told Southampton's official website: “I feel very happy, I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s a very good opportunity.”

“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season.

“He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

“He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.

“I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

