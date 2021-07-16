Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £50 million deal with Brighton to sign central defender Ben White.

It was reported before Euro 2020 that the Gunners were talking to the South Coast club about signing the English defender and The Athletic report that the deal has now been agreed in principle.

The report says the fee has been agreed and now hinges on a medical. White is currently on holiday ahead of Premier League pre-season.

Transfers Giroud says his Chelsea goodbyes ahead of AC Milan switch 5 HOURS AGO

White, 23, will become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer after left-back Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners are also reportedly on the verge of confirming the arrival of 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

As well as that the North London team are also rumoured to be interested in Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

So far the only outgoings have been Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba on loan to Marseille but midfielder Granit Xhaka is being linked to a move to Roma.

Transfers 'Nothing is decided' - Agent responds to Saul-Griezmann swap deal rumours 7 HOURS AGO