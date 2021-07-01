Arsenal have made a concrete offer for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to the Serie A club's sporting director.

The 23-year-old has been one of Italy's standout performers at Euro 2020 and scored twice in their 3-0 group stage victory over Switzerland.

Locatelli is expected to move this summer and Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali says Juventus and Arsenal are the frontrunners to land him.

Transfers Juventus identify three potential Ronaldo replacements - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

"Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli," Carnevali told Sky in Italy.

"We met last week with (Juventus sporting director Federico) Cherubini.

"There is interest from their side, we haven't explored all the terms and evaluations, but we have an excellent relationship with Juventus so we will continue these talks.

It's true that other clubs from abroad are interested, Arsenal are one of these and they are ahead of everyone else because they tabled the only concrete offer we have received so far.

Arsenal have been linked with Brighton defender Ben White and Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares in recent weeks, but are yet to make a signing this transfer window.

Euro 2020 Opinion: This is the Granit Xhaka we knew was there, but it's still right time to leave Arsenal 17 HOURS AGO