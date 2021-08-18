Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, according to reports.

The 23-year-old keeper was left out of United’s team to face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

And reports suggest that the two clubs are close to agreeing a deal reportedly worth an eventual £30million.

“Aaron is not ready for the game tonight,” United manager Slavisa Jokanovic told Sky Sports.

“He is not in the right state of mind and we preferred not to complicate things, so started with Michael [Verrips].”

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Ramsdale will sign a four year contract with the option of a fifth-year extension.

“The 23-year-old has been Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s top goalkeeper target throughout the transfer window,” Ornstein writes.

“Sheffield United initially demanded £40 million for their reigning Player of the Season, but brinkmanship and mediation from agents has seen the price come down considerably.”

The news comes on the same day as reports that Arsenal have also agreed a fee with Real Madrid for creative midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at the Emirates in the second half of last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions and 14 in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arteta has already made three additions to the Arsenal squad this summer, bringing in Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

But the Gunners boss is keen to strengthen further, and the need for signings was highlighted by the team's disappointing display in an opening 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford.

