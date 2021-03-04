Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he will have no say in Gareth Bale’s future, as it is in the hands of parent club Real Madrid.

The on-loan Wales forward is finally starting to live up to his much-hyped return to north London, scoring four goals in as many games in all competitions.

Premier League Mourinho says Real Madrid need to answer questions on Bale's fitness 17 HOURS AGO

Bale was injured when he arrived back at Spurs in September, and he has struggled to return to fitness ever since, but finally looks a resemblance of his best self and could feature again in Thursday’s Premier League game at Fulham.

With Bale seemingly happy having returned to the UK, there is speculation about whether his return will turn into something more permanent, but Mourinho insists Real hold all the cards.

"He is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid have everything in their hands”, said the Spurs boss.

They have a player with one year of contract and have the power in their hands. I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur.

"We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player.

"If you want to ask anything about Gareth's future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask Zidane."

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

Less than a month ago, Mourinho seemingly questioned Bale’s attitude after he requested a scan on an injury he said was “not obvious”, having also called out an Instagram post the player made about a good training session, which the Spurs head coach said “differed from reality”.

But any issues appear to be sorted for now, and Mourinho’s hinted Bale may occasionally over-worry about injuries based on his previous fitness history.

"It is a very personal thing when a player has injuries, I believe that a player always has scars," he said.

Many times the scars are not just the physical scars they are the emotional scars. A player who has injuries until he gets free and clean emotionally takes some time.

"So we put everything around him at his disposal. Coaching staff, medical staff, sports science. And I believe that the friends he has in the dressing room play a role in his happiness.

"So he is happy but of course he is missing that happiness related to performing at a high level. At this moment he is there, he is happy and clean and hopefully we can manage his minutes, his matches and his feelings."

transfers Manchester United ready to sign Varane - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:05