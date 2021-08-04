Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old has penned a contract until 2025 and the deal is reportedly worth £30m.

Villa coach Dean Smith said: “Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity. He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League."

But the future of club captain Grealish remains unclear, with Man City reportedly having submitted a £100m bid.

The huge transfer sum would make Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history if it goes through, but he has also been offered a new contract to stay at his boyhood club.

Grealish was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020 and came off the bench to play a key role in both of England's goals in the round-of-16 win over Germany.

The playmaker was also introduced as a substitute in the semi-final against Denmark and final against Italy.

