Transfer news - Barcelona 'agree to sign' Sergio Aguero as desired by Lionel Messi - Euro Papers

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to sign a Manchester City star, with the move having been requested by Lionel Messi. Sergio Aguero is a team-mate of Messi's with Argentina, and returning club president Joan Laporta apparently believes securing the transfer is key to keeping the Barca legend happy at the Camp Nou from next season.

00:01:32, an hour ago