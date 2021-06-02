Spanish giants Barcelona have made their third signing in as many days, bringing back full-back Emerson Royal from Real Betis.

Emerson, 22, was part of one of the most confusing transfers in recent memory when he was signed by Barcelona from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.

However rather than join Barcelona immediately he was sent out on loan to Betis, but by Mineiro not the Spanish outfit. .

But a 2019 Marca report said that Betis and Barcelona shared the price of signing Emerson, his rights would be held by Barcelona but Betis would retain a sell-on clause.

There was also reportedly a clause in 2021 for Barcelona to sign Emerson permanently, an option they’ve exercised. Betis keep their sell-on clause.

There are reports that Barcelona could look to move Emerson on immediately, with Premier League side Arsenal one of the clubs interested.

European sides Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, AC Milan and PSG are all also rumoured to be keen.

Our view – Wait what?

If you’ve followed along with this transfer then congratulations, because it’s about as confusing as we can remember and in many ways it's a throwback to the old co-ownership policy that used to exist in Serie A.

The problem in the past was that clubs would stockpile players, who often ended up getting short-changed and mis-managed.

In this situation it appears to have worked well for Emerson. He’s come to Europe to a slightly smaller team and has been given the chance to acclimatise and grow into one of the best full-backs in Spain.

However everyone needs some kind of stability and hopefully he can find that this summer, either at Barcelona or a new club.

